Activision teases Call of Duty: Vanguard revealed in Warzone on August 19th

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released as the latest shooter series at an event in Call of Duty: Warzone at 10:30 am Pacific Time on August 19th.

Many leakers have Vanguard set for World War II, involving a variety of soldiers, including a female Russian sniper who appeared in the victory scene at the end of last week’s Warzone match. It states.

The announcement has been made since Activision Blizzard was filed in a sexist lawsuit by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for years of equal pay for equal work violations and harassment of women employed by the company. This is the first major game I’ve played.

Some players have said they plan to boycott the Activision Blizzards game as a result of the proceedings, and the parent company has begun to remove the leaders of some companies. However, some women working for the company also said they prefer players to play their games in favor of their cause.

Activision also faces the challenges of Battlefield 2042, where Electronic Arts will launch in a clever new mode (such as the anachronistic Battlefield Portal user-generated scenario mode) in the modern war environment of the near future. The game will be released on October 22nd.

Last year, Activision did a similar bullying before announcing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at the Verdansk city stadium in Warzone. The trailer is titled “See Them Rise” and features different characters from different armies during World War II.

Activisions Sledgehammer Studio created Call of Duty: WWII in 2017 and has seen leadership and team sales ever since. Sledgehammer is currently in charge of new games and has many adoptions in Toronto and Australia. Leakers said Treyarch is working with Sledgehammer on a zombie version in this year’s release.

