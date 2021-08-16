Spin Electric Scooter and Bikes on Google Maps – TechCrunch





Ford-owned micromobility company Spin has announced an integration with Google Maps. Users planning a trip in 84 cities, towns and campuses in the US, Canada, Germany and Spain can now see Spin’s electric scooters and bikes in the app while planning their trip. ..

Spin has joined the top competition in the popular mapping app Lime. The app also recently announced integration with the transportation planning app Moovit. As shared mobility becomes part of the broader transit ecosystem, we can expect further integration of micromobility operators and mapping apps.

According to a recent report on the status of the micromobility industry from the Bikeshare & Scootershare Association in North America, 50% of riders connect to transportation using shared mobility and 16% of all micromobility trips connect to transportation. Was aimed at.

Similar to Lime, the spin icon now appears below the bike section of Google Maps when planning your trip. It only appears in the mobile app, not the desktop. Users can see the closest available spin vehicle, how long it will take to walk to it, the estimated battery range, and the estimated arrival time when using the vehicle. Selecting this option allows the user to go to the Spin app to pay and unlock the vehicle.

In a statement, Spin CEO Ben Bear said the integration made it easy for millions of Google Maps users to incorporate shared bikes and scooters into their daily trips. Our goal is to minimize friction so that consumers can plan their multimodal journeys. Just like a private car, traveling by bike, bus, train or scooter should be just as easy and convenient. “

Bear also said that this collaboration with Google was the biggest spin ever, and he made fun of “more in the pipeline.” Spin is already integrated into platforms such as Citymapper, Moovit, Transit and KlnerVerkehrs-Betriebe. The news came shortly after Spin announced that it would add e-bikes to its mix and gain market share through exclusive or semi-exclusive urban partnerships. Such a major app integration could be a vote of confidence that Spin is considering partnering with more cities in the future.

