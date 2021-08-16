BioscienceLA ​​CEO talks about leading healthcare innovation after the COVID-19 pandemic





Despite ruining the global economy and harming the health of millions of people, the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled health care innovation.

It talked about the role of his organization in enhancing health opportunities and innovation, according to Bioscience LA CEO David Whelan.

Background: Whelan started his business career after studying artificial intelligence at Stanford University.

He said I worked for several years at Biotechnology Venture Capital, a family office incubator. That opened my eyes to biotechnology, and I spent several years as an executive recruiter building a management team.

In and around the dot-com boom, Welan earned an MBA from UCLA Anderson School and became involved in fitness and nutrition. He eventually participated in the launch of early tracking wearable technology long before Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Fitbit and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

He remembered that it was a lot of great data and there was no way to share it.

After helping launch the New York Genome Center as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Business Development, Welan decided that he could apply his skills to build a health innovation ecosystem.

Los Angeles was starting to grow the life sciences industry, and I moved here in 2000, when there wasn’t even a technology industry, he added.

I was involved in organizations like the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, who were mentors from the beginning … and saw them adopting when Bioscience LA, the catalyst of an independent ecosystem, was being formed. I threw my hat on the CEO’s ring.

Photo: David Whelan, CEO of Bioscience LA.

HealthTech and COVID-19: In March 2020, Whelan became CEO of Bioscience LA. At about the same time, COVID-19 restrictions surfaced, making it difficult to drive change. As a result, Whelan has become creative.

He said the spirit of Bioscience LA is to go there, take existing building blocks and assemble them.

The story continues

From a corporate growth initiative with partners such as Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health, Bioscience LA has launched a diversity-focused internship program called BioFutures.

My goal is to have 100 internships next summer. Welan discussed adding 28 internships currently working in bio, medieval and digital health technologies to the program. It wasn’t just about investing in students. It’s an investment in the school they attend. Since I was subsidizing the internship, I also invested in the company.

BioFutures’ vision is to return $ 500,000 to early life sciences companies. This can lead to money spent on research and clinical trials, among other things.

All of this, together, not only grows the industry and ecosystem through direct investment, but more importantly, through indirect investment.

BioFutures Scaling: In essence, BioFutures is a double-sided marketplace.

Interested students apply as if they were going to college, answer short essay questions, and submit their resume. On the other side of the market are companies that are developing and trying to develop their talents.

It’s not a charity program, it’s a strategic angle for businesses, Welan said. It’s a victory for the company and the students.

The pandemic required companies to find a variety of problem solvers who could effectively collaborate in remote and virtual environments. Whelan is committed to increasing the size of the program and making it available year-round.

In an additional note to Benzinga, Bioscience LA’s Three Batchu said that many young talents are joining the workforce without direction. With BioFutures, students can step into life sciences, get excited, and drive community growth.

Areas of Impact: Asked about the innovations that are most likely to grow as a result of trends, Whelan pointed out telemedicine if Bioscience LA is functioning in this area.

Telehealth is a logical way to give more people access to healthcare, the CEO said the industry has grown rapidly over the past year. Telemedicine will become a part of people’s daily lives in the future.

As a result, lucrative innovations include home diagnostics, cell and gene therapy, and digital therapies.

Welan said he has state-of-the-art technology used as a therapeutic agent, especially in AR and VR, as an alternative to opioid treatment. The crossroads of mental health and telemedicine, the crossroads of fitness, wellness and nutrition, and how they apply to mental health have exploded over the past year.

Future: Given COVID-19, there are many new health challenges to follow.

In particular, both businesses and governments are looking at two factors that have received a lot of attention: regulatory and redemption issues.

We, the population, the government, or the industry, need to find ways to effectively support more people and not lose sight of what they are trying to achieve, “he said.

Whelan pointed out innovation-friendly cities like Miami and initiatives like Bioscience LA, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs, businesses and investors to make a bigger impact.

Photo: The Bioscience LA team is standing in front of the construction of its headquarters in Culver City, California. Courtesy of BioScience LA.

