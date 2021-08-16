Android phones can be controlled by facial expressions





Android has many great accessibility features for users with special needs, such as the ability to use natural language to control their smartphones. Currently, Android smartphones can be controlled using only Android facial expressions.

Google has long supported “switch access” as an accessibility feature that allows accessories to be used via Bluetooth or USB to highlight and select Android touch targets. With the Android Accessibility Suite update, Google has quietly added a “camera switch” to its list. This is currently only for Pixel smartphones, and you can control your smartphone with facial expressions.

This feature is open to Android 12 owners and users can choose from one or two switches. The first is to “scan” with one gesture and use the same gesture to select its target. Two switch options allow the user to set multiple facial expressions to suit Android actions.

Facial expressions that can be performed include opening the mouth, laughing, raising the eyebrows, looking left, right, or up. By default, this feature requires the user to set, select, and “pause” the following formula: This temporarily causes the phone to become unaware of other gestures. Other actions include forward, touch and hold, scroll back and forth, home, back, notifications, quick settings, overview / multitasking.

When this feature is active, you will always see a notification that the camera is in use. We also recommend that you use it while charging, as Google has added a notification on its settings page that using this feature will drain your battery. Google also notes that all processing is done on the device and the images are not sent to the company. As XDA points out, this feature is currently only available to Pixel owners on Android 12, but it seems to work on Android 11 when sideloaded.

