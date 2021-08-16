Win the trust of Google as a small business and defeat the algorithm





Opinion: According to Google’s 2020 Web Spam Report, the company detected 40 billion pages of spam daily. This is an increase from 25 billion in 2019.

It’s no exaggeration to say that Google takes spam seriously, but for good reason.

Here’s how companies can benefit from Google and prevent them from being plagued by search-leading spam filters.

Yes, Google Search has an algorithm, yes, it affects small businesses. I would like to show you how to give Google good grace and provide steps to avoid being stabbed by their spam filters.

Google is working hard to provide the search results users want

Google search aims to provide the best results for Google, so they will come back for more. If you’re constantly finding spam, poor quality, or inaccurate search results, start looking elsewhere for information right away.

Google’s data is so large that it’s impossible to work manually to combat spam. Instead, it relies on algorithms, artificial intelligence, and automation.

The impact this has on the business

It’s important to take this into account when small businesses build their digital presence on the web.

Otherwise, you run the risk that Google will automatically put you in the bucket. We don’t know who this is, and we don’t trust them.

It also means that potential customers will have a hard time finding their business using Google.

Lack of visibility online ultimately impacts your business’s bottom line.

So how do you earn the trust of robots, machine learning and AI search engines?

Many of the steps required are very simple.

Become a reality, become a human being, become credible, and view and back it up online.

Many of the steps we have incorporated into our process for our clients have been brought about by asking the question, “Will a real business do this?”

When I talk to companies about their websites and search engine optimizations, many of them are the websites that Google is currently displaying in search results to find out what they are actually doing. Notice that you haven’t actually seen it.

Poor online visibility of small businesses ultimately affects their bottom line.

Google will display them at the top of search engine results for some reason. They trust them as a reliable and useful source of what users are looking for. It is important to identify possible signs of why.

A useful exercise is to put yourself in the position of an ideal customer who is Google and start looking for a solution to a problem that can help them.

Make a note of the search query you entered to get the list of local shops displayed.

Learn from the top results and improve it

Visit these websites and start seeing the elements that stand out to you as trustworthy and trustworthy.

“Well, I like what’s here. I think I’ll contact this business,” what do people think?

Put together a list of findings, noting down what is difficult (easy, medium, difficult) to implement on your website.

Usually we look for many basics

A clear and detailed overview page that displays the business owner’s profile picture and gives the user a face to connect to the business. It’s worth including social links in your LinkedIn profile along with other related pages.

Small businesses are interesting. They generally have a good reason and a story about why / how they started. It provides some personality to disassemble the business façade and allow customers to engage at the individual level.

Provide and find detailed contact information that makes it easy for users to contact your business. Include business hours, phone numbers, support information, address / store information, location details and more. Try using an email address from your website’s domain instead of a free email address from a popular provider such as Yahoo or Gmail.

It provides useful information such as FAQs, past customer reviews, terms of use, privacy policies, portfolios, press / media publications, videos and more. We provide everything that shows that efforts are being made to provide a great experience for our users.

Let’s get back to the question again-will the real business do this?

Treat your website as a digital hub for all your online business information. Everything done or created online about a business must somehow return to a website or appear somewhere on that website.

Google prefers consistent and accurate information, so finding a way to connect it all is always a good idea. It would be even better if you could check by phone, email, or even your address. It’s much harder to see these things if you’re not human.

Developing a digital footprint on the web for your business helps Google validate the information provided. It’s not as difficult as it sounds.

Development of digital footprint

Start by using Google My Business, a platform that Google has designed specifically for local businesses. In most cases, you will need to send a postcard to the company’s address containing the verification code to verify ownership in order to validate the list.

Building a variety of other sources of information about your business is what Google is looking for. You can do this in the following ways:

Included on well-known directory websites such as Yelp, Yellow, or many other industry-specific directories.

Create / own a brand across well-known social media platforms.

Posted on local chamber of commerce or industry website

All of these help distinguish your business from spam and gain more trust.

Google states that it will use publicly available information as a source of business details.

Most of the spam on the Internet is created automatically, and it is more difficult to do many of these things with automation.

Don’t pay attention to details

A quick glance at the details is very common in small businesses because it takes time and effort. I always listen to it, and I get it.

However, any additional work can be done to make the difference between nodding from Google and marking a business page as spam.

Kyle Arnold is a search engine optimization specialist who runs HyperWeb NZ and works with local and international companies to increase their online presence on Google Search.

