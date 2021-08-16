Epic disclosure in sealing conflict afflicts Google





(Reuters)-Video game maker Epic Games Inc is in an antitrust proceeding with Epics accusing the Google Play store of illegally monopolizing the distribution of apps in a dispute over the confidentiality of sensitive corporate documents. , Definitely succeeded in needing Google LLC. Payment procedure.

Video game makers convince Judge James Donato of the US District Court in San Francisco to have anti-competitive agreements with mobile phone makers and carriers, and Epic Epic from the Play Store app marketplace Do not leave.

But, as Google itself admitted in last week’s submission, Epic has already revealed some of Google’s resentful details of Google’s request to seal the document, allegedly violating the protection order that Donato signed in. I succeeded in changing it to an opportunity to log in. May.

The epic seeks to circumvent protection orders and sealing procedures by publicly summarizing and explaining the confidential material in question before the court’s ruling becomes inappropriate and detrimental, Morgan, Lewis said. & Bokkius, O Melveny & Myers Google Attorney writes. Google opposes Epic, which ignores court protection orders and improper disclosure of its sensitive information.

Epic did not submit a response to Google to Salvo on August 11, and an Epic spokesperson refused to provide a statement regarding Google’s submission. However, Epic Briefs, which led to Google’s filing, claimed that Google, not Epic, was abusing the editing process. The true purpose of Google’s seal request is to hide the full range of Google’s anti-competitive behavior, wrote epic advisers to Krabas, Swain & Moore.

Of course, the context of a confidentiality dispute is an antitrust onslaught against Google, and all exposures affect not only the law, but also regulation and public relations. Epic, who sued Google and Apple Inc in 2020 after removing the very popular Fortnite game from the app store, was one of the plaintiffs in Donato’s previous multi-district antitrust lawsuit.

In July, game makers filed a revised complaint citing a document obtained from Google to amplify the allegations that Google had oppressed its competitors. A publicly filed complaint version claims, for example, that Google has a contract with a mobile phone maker, effectively preventing them from modifying their Android system to allow competition with the Play Store. did. Also, when Epic began working with Samsung on an alternative platform for distributing games, Google claimed to have offered a special deal that forced Epic to offer Fortnite through the Play Store.

The protection order required Epic to edit all information in documents that Google designated as confidential. But at a hearing shortly after the gamemaker filed the amended complaint, Donato reminded Google that everything that happens in public court has the right to the general public. He took a close look at what was sealed in Google and ordered him to make some independent decisions to reduce or eliminate it altogether.

On August 5, Google moved to seal some of the complaints that Epics corrected, insisting that it should not disclose commercially sensitive business secrets. Unusually, Google also filed its own version of Epic’s complaint, reflecting the company’s offer to edit.

The proposed Google version of Epics complaints, for example, disclosed more sentences than Google submitted unedited sentences. 300 lines of text.

Google has also submitted a proposed compilation of complaints by other plaintiffs in MDL, including complaints by dozens of state prosecutors and complaints in two consumer class proceedings. Epic was the only plaintiff to submit a response to Google’s sealing movement.

Epic argued that the entire complaint should be made public, given that Google provided only general, non-specific justification for sealing internal documents. The lawyer outlined 14 examples of particularly terrible demands on confidentiality. In it, Google revealed in Epic’s complaint that it was considering buying Epic, but according to Epic, its intended business strategy, even if the strategy did not lead to actual negotiations. Insisted on sealing internal documents regarding.

Epic also said Google is trying to seal a deal with a mobile phone maker that has already been publicly quoted by the European Commission. Given that Google imposed them on the industry as a whole, he argued that the deal was hardly a corporate secret. Many of the details Epic tried to disclose were related to Google’s transactions dating back five or ten years, according to game makers.

Epic said Google’s request for a seal was inappropriate. Google said Epic’s response was a breach of protection orders. According to Google’s August 11 submission, these examples cited by Epic preempted Donatos’ decision on Google’s sealing movement by publicly explaining the disputed documents. Google urged the judge to strike an epic summary.

However, while Google may have suggested that Donato is worried about supporting Epic, the company also sought an opportunity to provide a supplementary explanation of the request to keep the document sealed, and Epic. To clarify the content of confidential material that he claimed should not be publicly punished for improper attempts.

Google lawyers Brian Rocca of Morgan Lewis and Daniel Petrocelli of Omerbenny did not respond to my email query regarding confidentiality.

However, if the company’s reaction to Epics is any indication that the mere explanation of the document in the complaint is some indication, the exposure of the actual material should certainly be juicy.

The opinions given here are those of the author. Reuters News is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from prejudice under the principles of trust.

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Allison Frankel

Alison Frankel has been in charge of high stakes commercial proceedings as a Reuters columnist since 2011. After graduating from Dartmouth College, she has been a journalist in New York for over 30 years in the legal industry and law. Prior to joining Reuters, he was a writer and editor at The American Lawyer. Frankel is the author of the epic story of Double Eagle: The World’s Most Valuable Coin. Contact her at [email protected]

