The new coalition aims to lead City Tech Investments





Government technology providers are working with other organizations to drive more urban infrastructure through new national groups.

The Urban Innovation Coalition was launched as local and state governments await potential new infrastructure funds from the federal government and all types of institutions are more focused on the effects of climate change. The coalition focuses on both of these areas, among other things.

Cities and urban innovation have never been at the center of the future and competitiveness of our economy, and is an urbanist at the University of Toronto and a member of the seven-member advisory board of the new group. Richard Florida said. They need to be an integral part of the conversation about government innovation, economic and infrastructure policies, and more.

Florida, the author of The Rise of the Creative Class, is probably a member of the most well-known group advisory board and also includes Shabazz Stuart, founder and CEO of bicycle parking pod provider Oonee. Replica General Counsel, Kiranjain, and its data platform are focused on urban areas. others.

Companies involved in the coalition include Google-linked Sidewalk Labs, which focuses on smart city initiatives. Oonee; Via transportation that sells public transportation technology. Siemens-owned Comfy and Enlighted sell global workplace and Internet of Things products, respectively. And replicas. Venture capitalists, along with planning and advocacy groups, participate in coalition efforts.

According to a press release, the Union rethinks and innovates urban infrastructure as Congress and the government consider historic plans to invest in our infrastructure, expand clean energy and improve energy efficiency. And advocate federal support to transform the community.

According to Oonees Stuart, the infrastructure bill, which is still underway for the president’s signature, represents a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity in urban projects and is a good time to launch a new group.

The measure of simultaneous success comes from these investments.

We hope that support and investment in urban innovation will emerge as a major national priority for the federal government as a whole to improve the lives of its inhabitants and address the critical challenges facing the country. He writes in an email to government technology. We will contact groups representing local governments and work with them when the opportunity arises.

According to Stuart, in addition to the immediate problem of understanding what the pending infrastructure bill means for cities, the coalition will also focus on the issue of climate change, where cities are deeply involved but need cooperation. ..

Multimodal transportation strategies underway in cities such as Austin and Nashville, groundbreaking policies to reduce carbon emissions from the building sector such as New York, Boston and Los Angeles, or many subsequent regional initiatives Stuart is increasingly aware that cities and urban counties are at the forefront of the fight against climate change through recent climate change commitments by local governments. I am writing. However, our cities and cities and counties need true federal partners to support and expand efforts in these regions.

Cities in the United States account for 75 percent of the country’s carbon dioxide emissions, according to data from the Union. However, the group said that these cities primarily offer services that have not changed since World War II.

Optimistic views are growing among government technology providers, and among many local civil servants, the pending infrastructure bill focuses a new, more serious focus on the fight against climate change. It goes without saying that there is.

Deloitte, who often participates in large-scale government technology projects, gives a recent example of that outlook.

The Biden administration has brought a new sense of urgency to climate change and has swiftly moved from the beginning with a series of executive orders and memorandums calling for a government-wide approach to the problem, the company said in an analysis from late July. These new policies require a new approach to action.

