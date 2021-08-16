Security is an economic issue for smartphone makers-GCN





Industry insights

Security is an economic issue for smartphone makers

The Pegasus Project, a recent reporting activity behind the scenes of NSO Group’s infamous mobile spyware, has opened the eyes of many to the potential for smartphones to be compromised and used as weapons for users. Individuals within the government, from heads of state to diplomats, have reportedly been found to be particularly vulnerable to this threat given the value they give to espionage. The Pegasus project has brought a lot of attention to Apple. Its reputation for Sterling security seems to conflict with the ability of Pegasus operators to remotely and secretly take full control of their targeted personal iPhones. Interaction from the victim is required.

Faced with government users and other high-risk individuals in the hands of nation-state officials and cyber arms dealers such as NSO Group to understand why smartphone makers provide adequate security to the majority of users We are struggling to contain the latest and greatest threats. To understand that smartphones are primarily commercial products. For all commercial devices, manufacturers weigh security decisions against factors such as ease of use, user preferences, implementation costs, and reputational risks. In other words, security is seen through an economical lens.

This tension can be explained by considering how smartphones frustrate common security practices.

Limit smartphone functionality

The axiom of software development is that more functionality means more code, and more code means more likely to be vulnerable. When security is paramount, smartphone makers such as Apple and Samsung will limit the number of features and focus on system stability and security.

In the real world, unique new features and services not only attract new customers, but also increase customer lock-in within the vendor ecosystem. For example, Apple’s iMessage service was originally designed to share text messages and photos, but over the years it has come to offer features such as GIFs, emojis, and third-party app integration. Each of these extensions and interconnects increases the likelihood that a seasoned hacker will find and exploit security gaps. But for many iPhone users, these features make iMessage an indispensable tool.

Slow release schedule

Properly validating your code before release can be tedious and time consuming, but it is important to keep your system secure. This process tends to change in a short period of time in order to bring the feature to market as soon as possible.

Apples’ annual Worldwide Developers Conference introduces a range of new features to maximize user interest and attract development efforts on these features. These feature-rich iOS releases create a disastrous schedule for Apple developers to have little time to scrutinize new features for security flaws. Importantly, each new iOS release should be tested on each supported iPhone model (iOS 14 supports a whopping 19 models). It’s no wonder Apple has been attacked in recent years with a number of bugs associated with each major release of iOS. So far this year, the company has already had to patch 13 zero-day vulnerabilities.

Development of security-first architecture

If your Android or iPhone is designed for security above all else, the user experience will be significantly different. Many of the exploit chains that affect smartphones are due to the challenge of analyzing complex data, and smartphone manufacturers may abandon this practice altogether. Imagine a text-only iMessage (no links, images, or app integration). It’s clear why this option isn’t a beginner.

Developing a security-first architecture also requires the use of dedicated, isolated hardware, which is difficult and expensive to implement. Also, given the space and power constraints of modern mobile phones, focusing on hardware security is the user’s most important consideration when buying a new smartphone, such as camera size / quality and battery life. It may mean compromising on the other two areas of.

Providing users with detailed analysis

Victims are unaware that they have been attacked by advanced threats such as Pegasus. This situation is exacerbated by the fact that smartphones provide users with limited security analytics tools. To effectively combat Pegasus, users need greater visibility into the device’s file system, processes, and system logs.

In addition to legitimate security reasons, it’s understandable why Apple wants to limit such detailed analysis. Companies are focused on the customer experience (which works well) and are a very valuable branded asset, and forcing users to process security notifications is an anxious and distracting experience that goes against this philosophy. May become. Apple also doesn’t want bad news or social media topics that result from users broadcasting suspected hacks based on such analysis.

Expand the size of your security team

As part of that, Apple has attracted some of the most skilled security talents on the planet and has increased its investment in security teams over the years. However, to rival the aggressive hacking skills of intelligence agencies and commercial surveillance providers, the company needs to effectively subsidize its aggressive hacking units. Consider that NSO Group alone reported $ 243 million in revenue in 2020. And it’s clear how much Apple has to invest to ensure protection from Pegasus and other advanced mobile threats.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gcn.com/articles/2021/08/16/smartphone-security.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos