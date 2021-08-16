Industry Leaders at the NYS Innovation Summit in Oneida County | WWTI





Oneida County, NY (WWTI) The New York Innovation Summit will take place on November 8th and 9th at the Turning Stone Resort in Verona.

The annual summit is hosted by Empire State Development’s Science and Technology Innovation Division and FuzeHub. The New Yorker mind combines promising technology and manufacturing companies and witty innovation support services at the event. The goal is for stakeholders to develop new connections that have the potential to grow New York’s technology-driven economics.

The event will offer a series of speakers, breakout sessions, pitch sessions, as well as opportunities to demonstrate, discover and collaborate on new technologies. This year’s speakers will include Andrew Marsh, President and CEO of PlugPower, Gregrow, President and CEO of Cree, Guhabara, President of Verizon Studios, and Joshuanes, Senior Manager of Verizon 5G Labs. In the breakout session, participants will learn about New York’s economic development, electronics, national trends related to production and manufacturing, and disruptive technology.

FuzeHub Executive Director Elena Garuc said this year’s summit will contribute to New York’s technological growth.

At the heart of each innovation summit was the potential for commercialization of state-of-the-art technology developed and manufactured in New York, “Gark said in a press release. “That’s what naturally adapts our commercial competition. I think bars will be higher than ever. As in the past, startups and manufacturers will have access to NYSTAR and NY MEP resources to come next. Can help you reach the level of.

New to this year’s summit is FuzeHubs’ annual Jeff Lawrence Innovation Fund Commercialization Competition, which will fund businesses across New York State. Finalists market innovation in front of a live audience and are screened by a panel of industry experts based on the commercialization potential of the technology. At last year’s commercialization competition, FuzeHub and NYSTAR awarded six companies a total of $ 300,000.

