6 attractive reasons to buy Google Pixel now: unlimited photo storage and more





Google’s Pixel smartphone has many benefits.

Juan Garzon / CNET

Need a smartphone with integrated Google Photos, Chrome, Gmail and Drive? If so, the Pixel may be the right choice for you. Google offers several versions of Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4A, and Pixel 5. New versions of Google’s smartphones, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, are coming soon.

The Pixel is also compatible with some great mobile phones. But it doesn’t just have a good camera and gorgeous hardware. Services that connect software and telephones are also important. Let’s get down to some of these.

Pixel smartphones have unlimited storage available on Google Photos. I don’t use other mobile phones.

Sarah Tew / CNET Unlimited Storage for Google Photos

One of the big reasons to get a Pixel is unlimited storage of Google Photos. Unlike other non-Pixel phones, Pixel smartphones don’t have a data limit for backing up photos to the cloud. Photos taken with Pixel are saved in their original quality instead of being automatically compressed to save space. The extent of this benefit depends on the Pixel you use. If you can find the first Pixel smartphone released in 2016, you should be able to upload photos in their original quality until the end of your device’s life.

Recent Pixel smartphones such as the recently released Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G allow you to upload unlimited photos with compressed storage saver quality. Google provides an overview of the rules for each Pixel smartphone on this support page.

Unfortunately, it seems likely that the 2020 Pixel smartphone will be the last to enjoy the benefits of unlimited storage. According to some reports from The Verge and Tom’s Guide, Google has no plans to extend this benefit to the next wave of Pixel smartphones.

No broth wear

Threats of unwanted apps, services, and often redundant software features continue to plague most Android phones funded by US mobile operators. Not so with the Google Pixel handset. You can get a pristine Android OS in the way Google originally designed, unmasked with weird skins, unique overlays, and weird UI.

Pixel smartphones have access to beta software such as new OS versions and features.

Google’s Fresh Android OS Update

In addition to unlimited storage for photos, Google has promised to prioritize updates to Pixel smartphones. Whenever a new Android OS version or security patch is released, it will be delivered to the Pixel first. This includes new features that are separate from the full OS update. And for those who are really adventurous, Pixels also has the first dive for the Android version.

All Pixel smartphones are available with the Google Fi cellular network version.

John Kim / CNET Google Fi is always an option

It’s not a big force in the wireless carrier market, but it offers its own cellular services for mobile devices. Called Google Fi (not to be confused with Google Fiber), this MVNO-style system offers a pay-as-you-go data plan. It also uses technology that allows you to seamlessly switch between Wi-Fi and cellular networks during voice calls.

All Pixel smartphones have a version specially designed to work with Google Fi. These phones are also unlocked so you can port them to another mobile operator if needed. However, choosing a 5G Pixel like the Pixel 5 or Pixel 4A 5G complicates the situation a bit. Google sells three types, Verizon, Google Fi (unlocked), and unlocked (without 5G). These mobile phones work with all major US airlines. However, they are not all compatible with each carrier’s 5G network.

Currently playing: Watch this: FCC fines RoboCaller $ 225 million, Samsung reveals Galaxy …

1:30

Crush that spam

If you’re constantly being hit by a bunch of unwanted scams and dubious marketing calls, you’ll find this Pixel feature appealing. The Pixel Call Screen feature of the phone app works with the Google Assistant to prevent RoboCall from reaching you. Together they can prevent unknown callers from ringing your phone or make real-time screen calls for you.

Sweet phone transaction

Currently, one of our favorite phones on the market is the $ 499 Pixel 4A5G. Compatible with 5G cellular networks, this phone comes with a great ultra-wide camera and a large OLED display. It also promises strong software support from Google and timely updates for up to 3 years. And it’s $ 200 cheaper than the $ 699 Pixel 5, making it a really attractive alternative.

