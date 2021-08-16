Blockchain remains bullish in the innovation zone and promises financial opportunities to skeptical Nevada lawmakers | Carson City Nevada News





View the entire image

The front of a blockchain office building. (David Culvert / Nevada Independence).

The Curry Bright, Nevada Independence

Governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak and Blockchain LLC have realized their ambitious dreams of a high-tech innovation zone of autonomy at the 2021 legislative conference. Proponents of this concept are still faced with skepticism from lawmakers throughout the political spectrum.

State legislators of the Joint Special Committee studying the zone met Thursday to investigate controversial proposals. With a broad coalition of progressives, Republicans, tribal leaders, and Story County officials, Sisorak withdrew plans for the bill at the last meeting and hesitated at Thursday’s meeting.

Representatives of blockchain and other supporters gave a high-level overview of the potential economic impact of the proposal, and legislators questioned the need to give county sovereignty to private sector entities. Many attendees also expressed concern about setting a bad precedent by empowering a single company, while others expressed cautious optimism about possible interests.

Blockchain lobbyist Pete Arnaud hopes that in the next four to five months, we can claim that this is one of the most important ideas we’ve dealt with in our career.

The company wants to develop a smart city over a 75-year period on the land in Story County that CEO Jeff Burns had previously purchased. A representative of the company said the Innovation Zone will use hundreds of thousands of sensors to collect real-time data and combine it with blockchain technology (distributed records of digital transactions) to enable responsive decision making. ..

Jeremy Aguero, Principal Analyst of Applied Analysis hired by Blockchains, said it is estimated to generate $ 16.4 billion in construction development and provide 123,600 jobs. Aguero also predicted that the continued operation of the community would have an average annual economic impact of $ 4.6 billion, supporting the employment of 40,300 people.

Matthew Digesti, Vice President of Regulatory Strategy at Blockchains, explained what life looks like in the Innovation Zone.

Innovation Zone residents own and manage digital identities, engage in peer-to-peer renewable energy transactions, manage all government interactions from mobile phones, share public infrastructure revenues, and hyper-local communities. Vote for issues in real time and pay taxes. According to Digesti, in real time, monetizing assets generates passive income, manages and controls medical records, and engages in other use cases that frankly cannot be imagined.

However, legislators have made some reservations about establishing an innovation zone and giving control to private sectors.

Congressman Howard Watts (D-Las Vegas) asked how Blockchains plans to balance trust, transparency and personal privacy. Senator Modenis (D-Las Vegas) called for more clarification as to why the Innovation Zone must be outside the jurisdiction of Story County. And Assemblyman PK ONeill (R-Carson City) asked why blockchain technology isn’t available in the current Story County.

Blockchain representatives said the Innovation Zone will make it easier to refurbish existing county buildings and infrastructure, decentralize technology used throughout the community, and encrypt it to protect privacy. I did.

Concerns continued about how new developments would affect the environment, such as water consumption and the Pyramid Lake Paiute settlement.

Story County representatives called during public comments at the meeting and raised the questions raised.

Why can’t Blockchains LLC work within Story County, one of the most business-friendly and innovation-friendly counties in the country as well as in the state? Mary Walker, a lobbyist in Story County, asked.

Story County Commissioner Clay Mitchell expressed support for economic opportunities, but expressed skepticism about the creation of a new governing body.

I’m very excited about the opportunity presented here, Mitchell said. I wonder why the details of this idea were not first presented to the host county.

This story was used with the permission of Nevada Independent. For the latest information on this story and other stories, please visit here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://carsonnow.org/story/08/16/2021/blockchains-stays-bullish-innovation-zones-promises-economic-opportunity-skeptical- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos