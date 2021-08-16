Apple’s new iPhone has already destroyed the competition





As Apple prepares for the launch of the new iPhone 13, the smartphone market is more open to this launch than any other recent iPhone launch. Looking at the competition, Tim Cook has an open field to start the next iteration of iOS smartphones.

Cupertino, CA-September 10: Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a selfie with attendees … [+] A special event to be held at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Cupertino Campus in Apple, California, on September 10, 2019. Apple has announced several new products, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, and 7th generation iPad. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s important to remember that when a new device is new, the window will be at most a few months. Mobile phones launched in the first half of 2021 are essentially news entering the fourth quarter of last year.

With the Galaxy Note not launched this year, Samsung has given up its popularity to Apple. The recent Galaxy Unpacked event of a Korean company brought new hardware to the table, but with the best will in the world, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are not targeted at the mass market. Folding devices are growing at a more affordable price, but are still a small category. Waterproof, durable, and foldable smartphone design chops can be used as a reference, but there is no dispute here in terms of retail impact.

For the Galaxy S21 family, these three phones are definitely chosen for a direct online comparison with printed matter, but the phones have been on sale for eight months since the iPhone 13 range was launched. increase.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones will be available after Apple’s iPhone event, but the pre-announcement earlier this month seems to leave little surprise to the phones. I was planning to get a handset used to introduce the new UI and the latest version of Android. Developers and geeks will love it, there will be some name recognition, but pixel phones haven’t bothered the upstream of smartphone sales charts. I don’t think Google is significantly increasing orders for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This is a release to gather knowledge for the future, rather than challenging on the high streets.

Pixel 7 is a mobile phone for the future. Google’s Pixel plan includes a unique chip architecture for mobile Tensor chips. It’s already in use on the cave’s server farm, and it’s interesting to see how this chip makes a difference in the Android experience. It’s a first-generation product, so it’s unlikely that Google will soon rival Apple’s superior capabilities between iOS and the Axx chip, as it will cause toothing problems, but that’s the beginning.

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9

Yuan Spence

Second, there are cell phone makers that aren’t instinctively at Apple’s level. Big names happy with the small lanes of their smartphones (Sony is a good example here), small companies focusing on a particular area (such as the new RedMagic gaming phone), or just small not looking for a match The company may have specifications for Apple in top card games (it’s HMD Global, which deals with Nokia brands from the mid-end to the low-end of the market).

Set them all aside.

Also, set aside various mobile phones with shadowy steps. Its various brands-RealMe, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, IQOO. Combining different brands with BBK ranks high on the global smartphone sales chart, but that’s not what different brands recognize, and each brand operates as if it were an independent company. ..

OnePlus is probably the closest thing to Apple. This is a well-known name in the European market and has built a community that was once comparable to Applesgeekerati. OnePlus has become more successful as it expands its portfolio from one focused cell phone per year to a wider range that covers many price ranges, but probably an old loyal fan base. Was sacrificed.

In any case, with the release of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, and without any signs that the OnePlus 9T is planned for October, the impact on new phones will diminish in the background.

Mi11 Global Launch

Xiaomi

Perhaps the only challenge lies in China itself. This market has one advantage over the North American and European markets. The population isn’t paying attention to Google Play services in Android flavors. Huawei’s inclusion in the US entity list that hinders the use of Google’s software has been crippled in the same market where Apple is strong. Not so in China.

China is also the home of Xiaomi, exercising as much commercial power here as Apple does in the United States. That said, the Xiaomi Mi11 family of handsets was launched earlier this year, paving the way for Apple to become the country’s most lustrous and up-to-date smartphone.

Nevertheless, it is China that Apple may face the biggest challenge. Everywhere else … the field is open for Tim Cook and his team to rush the opposition.

