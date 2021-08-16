Eight months after launch, the Cyberpunk 2077 minimap will be fixed





CDPR has new posts about some of the changes that will be made in the next patch 1.3 of Cyberpunk 2077, but only some. The complete list of changes seems to be “coming soon”. Shift patch notes: how did this happen?

The incoming changes are at least quite significant improvements. The most important momentary play is the minimap overhaul. This was managed by the modder within a few weeks and has been a common complaint among players since its launch.

This navigation update is “detailed” only through Cyberpunk 2077’s now exhausted space reporters. They always seem to be driven away when God may forbid them to discover something. The video above shows how the new minimap works, but the actual CDPR comments are only from a programmer named Andrzej.

This patch also brings an overhaul to the cloud part of the game, the nightclub “dollhouse” where players make basically poorly explained decisions.

Natalia, a CDPR UI programmer, said: In the video setup. The video time value was shorter than the video sequence. This will give players a better understanding of the decisions they are making in this story sequence. ”

The last change announced (for now) is that it will be much easier for players to reset their perks. This was possible using the Tabula e-Rasa card, but at an exorbitant cost. Advance Gameplay Designer Catalina (Are any of these people named?): “This feature means that players can experiment with builds more safely. Easy access for anyone. And because it’s affordable, you don’t have to hesitate to invest in a particular perk. “

There is no release date for patch 1.3, but 1.2 was teased on March 19th and released on March 29th, so it’s probably pretty close.

