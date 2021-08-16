Solidia Technologies Appoints Dr. Russell Hill as New CTO | Work





Solidia Technologies today is a leader and innovator in the construction materials industry, Russell Hill, Ph.D. Has been appointed as the next Chief Technology Officer.

Having devoted my career to advancing construction materials and products by applying technology and science, I am excited to join Solidia, a technology leader pushing the boundaries of cement and concrete innovation. My goal is to accelerate the Solidias R & D roadmap, provide immediate value to customers, as well as move manufacturing to the digital age and expand solutions that benefit society economically and environmentally globally. It is to demonstrate the important potential of the construction industry.

Hill came to Solidia 25 years later at Boral, an international leader in construction materials and construction products, and has recently been Chief Innovation Officer of the Group. As a Senior Innovation and R & D Executive, he has established a comprehensive innovation strategy with a global vision for the future with a wide range of initiatives spanning R & D, new product development, venture investment, digital advancement, customer experience and advanced manufacturing improvement. In 2012, he led the discovery, development and incubation of new green product categories that opened new market segments and regions to Boral.

Hills, who holds a PhD in Chemistry from the University of North Texas, has expertise and interests in coal-burning products, cement and fly ash chemistry, concrete technology and durability, geopolymers, mineral fillers, activated charcoal, and chemical admixtures. Agents, polyurethane composites, etc. He has been named the inventor of 56 patents consisting of more than 20 different families. He is a member of the American Concrete Institute, ASTM, the American Chemical Society, and Alpha Chi Sigma.

Russell Hill brings a great deal of expertise and experience. CEO Brian Calve Freish is excited to add him to Solidias’ list of talents. Russell’s leadership is invaluable in fulfilling Solidias’ mission to provide the next generation of sustainable construction materials and products.

Hill will replace Dr. Nicholas de Christopharo, the retired CTO of Solidias, who will retire next month after more than a decade of playing a key role in Solidias’ growth and technological development. Nick looks forward to moving on to the next chapter in his life, but lacks his expertise and deep knowledge of materials science. This helped Solidia gain a significant lead in the competition for carbon reduction from building materials. .. Russell builds on that solid foundation, incorporating his deep understanding of the market and R & D as he takes Solidia to the next level.

About Solidia Technologies

Based in Piscataway, NJ, USA, Solidia Technologies helps manufacturers use low-carbon cement and concrete to produce superior building and construction materials. Investors include Imperial Ventures, Zero Carbon Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Prelude Ventures, PIVA Capital, John Doerr, BP, OGCI Climate Investments, Bill Joy, Kleiner Perkins, BASF Venture Capital , LafargeHolcim, Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures, Air Liquide Venture Capital (ALIAD), and other retail investors. Follow Solidia on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

