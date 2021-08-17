US is investigating autopilot issues with 765,000 Tesla vehicles





The US Government of Detroit has begun a formal investigation into the partially automated driving system of the Tesla Autopilot after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles.

The survey covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything Tesla has sold in the United States since the launch of the 2014 model. Of the accidents identified by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism as part of the investigation, 17 were injured and one died.

NHTSA has announced that since 2018, the autopilot or traffic-aware cruise control Tesla collided with the vehicle in a scene where the first responder used flashing lights, flares, illuminated arrow boards, or danger cones. He states that he has identified 11 crashes. The agency announced its actions on Monday in a post on its website.

The investigation is another sign that NHTSA under President Joe Biden is taking a stricter stance on vehicle safety than under the previous administration. Previously, government agencies were reluctant to regulate new technologies for fear of hindering the adoption of potentially life-saving systems.

The survey covers Tesla’s entire current model lineup, models Y, X, S, and 3 from 2014 to 2021.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which also investigated some of Tesla’s clashes dating back to 2016, recommends limiting the use of autopilots to areas where NHTSA and Tesla can safely operate. The NTSB also recommended that the NHTSA require Tesla to have a better system to ensure that drivers are paying attention. NHTSA has not taken action on any of the recommendations. The NTSB has no enforcement authority and can only make recommendations to other federal agencies.

Last year, the NTSB accused Tesla, drivers, and NHTSA of loose regulation of two collisions under Tesla’s intersecting tractor trailers. The NTSB has taken the unusual step of accusing NHTSA of contributing to the crash because it was unable to confirm that automakers were taking safety measures to limit the use of electronic drive systems.

After investigating the 2019 crash in Delray Beach, Florida, the agency made a decision. There, a 50-year-old driver of the Tesla Model 3 was killed. The car was driving with the autopilot when both the driver and the autopilot system braked and tried to avoid the tractor trailer crossing the path.

Jason Levine, executive director of the nonprofit center, said NHTSA has been investigating Tesla for putting technology on the road that could be abused in ways that could lead to collisions, injuries and deaths. I am glad that I finally accepted the call. Auto Safety, for advocacy groups. If anything, this probe needs to go far beyond the collisions involving first responder vehicles, as it poses a danger to all drivers, passengers and pedestrians when the autopilot is in operation.

Autopilots have often been misused by Tesla drivers who were caught driving drunk or riding in the backseat while a car rolled down a California freeway.

A message was left early Monday asking for comment from Tesla, which disbanded the Media Relations office.

Since June 2016, NHTSA has dispatched an investigation team to 31 accidents related to a partially automated driving assistance system. Such a system allows the vehicle to be centered in the lane and kept a safe distance from the vehicle in front. Of these crashes, 25 were involved in the Tesla autopilot and 10 were reported dead, according to data released by authorities.

Tesla and other manufacturers warn that drivers using the system should always be ready to intervene. In addition to crossing the cicadas, Tesla, using an autopilot, collided with a stopped emergency vehicle and a roadway barrier.

Raj Rajkumar, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, who studies self-driving cars, said the NHTSA study was far behind.

The inability of Tesla to effectively monitor the driver and ensure that the driver is paying attention is a top priority of the investigation, Rajkumar said. Tesla detects pressure on the steering wheel to confirm that the driver is involved, but the driver often tricks the system.

According to Rajkumar, avoiding steering pressure is very easy. It has been going on since 2014. We have been discussing this for a long time.

The NHTSA-cited emergency vehicle crash occurred on January 22, 2018 in Culver City, California, near Los Angeles, when Tesla, an autopilot, collided with a parked fire engine, partly in the driving lane. , Started when the light flashed. At that time, the crew was handling another crash.

Since then, the agency said there was an accident at Laguna Beach, California. Norwalk, Connecticut; Cloverdale, Indiana; West Bridgewater, Massachusetts; Kochise County, Arizona; Charlotte, North Carolina; Montgomery County, Texas; Lansing, Michigan; Miami, Florida.

NHTSA stated in a research document that the research will evaluate the techniques and methods used to monitor, assist, and perform driver involvement in dynamic driving tasks during autopilot operations.

In addition, the probe covers where the system is allowed to detect and manipulate objects and events. NHTSA states that it will investigate not only similar crashes, but also the circumstances that cause them.

The investigation may lead to a recall or other enforcement action by NHTSA.

NHTSA has reminded the public that cars on the market today cannot be driven on their own, officials said in a statement. All available vehicles require a human driver to be in constant control, and under all state law, the human driver is responsible for operating the vehicle.

Authorities said they had powerful enforcement tools to protect the public and investigate potential safety issues and would act when they found evidence of a breach or unjustified risk to safety.

In June, NHTSA ordered all automakers to report crashes related to fully autonomous vehicles or partially automated driving assistance systems.

Tesla Inc, based in Palo Alto, California. Stock price fell 3.5% at the opening bell on Monday.

Tesla uses camera-based systems, a lot of computing power, and sometimes radar to find obstacles, determine what they are, and then decide what the vehicle should do. However, Carnegie Mellons Rajkumar said the company’s radar was plagued by false positive signals and would stop the car after determining that the elevated road was an obstacle.

Today, Tesla is eliminating radar and prioritizing cameras and thousands of images that computer neural networks use to determine if there are any objects in the way. According to him, this system works very well for most objects found in the real world. However, there was a problem with emergency vehicles and vertical trucks parked on that route.

According to Rajkumar, you can only find trained patterns without quotes. Obviously, the input trained with the neural network does not contain enough images. They are just as good as input and training. By definition, training is by no means sufficient.

Tesla also allows selected owners to test what is called a fully autonomous driving system. Rajkumar said it also needs to be investigated.

TOM KRISHERAP Auto Lighter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tampabay.com/news/business/2021/08/16/us-probing-autopilot-problems-on-765000-tesla-vehicles/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ngcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos