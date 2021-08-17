Lost stranger DLC in November died by Daylight





Image: Behavior Interactive

Dead by Daylight, a popular survival horror game released on Behavior Interactive in 2016, will lose a variety of Stranger Things-themed content on November 17th. The studio announced today. However, it wasn’t before Stranger Things DLC and others were cut by 50% at the Last Chance Sale.

Since its launch, Dead by Daylight has become a melting pot of horror properties for games, television and movies. Just a few years ago, players’ hearts saw Laurie Strode passing through the Raccoon City Police Station from Resident Evil when he saw Pyramid Head, the mascot of the big loot Silent Hill, hunting Helloeen. I was hit, but now I am a regular member of Dead by Daylight.

Netflix’s retro-hit Stranger Things laid the foundation for Chapter 13 of Dead by Daylights in September 2019. In the campaign, the main characters of the series, Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington, participated in the game as playable survivors, Demogorgon arrived as a new killer, and a stage-based debut was seen. In an underground complex that was the setting for many of Stranger Things’ most climax moments.

As with all live service games, we anticipate frequent updates, additions, and occasional changes. Behavior Interactive representatives repeated the studio’s official FAQ on this subject and emailed it to Kotaku. Stranger Things continues to focus on securing the heritage of these characters in-game for fans who have purchased or plan to purchase these characters.

Nancy, Steve, and Demogorgon can continue to play Dead by Daylight for everyone who got them before November 17, but Stranger Things levels are sadly on the road to Dodo. is. Achievements related to the disappearance of characters and stages will also become a general goal to avoid preventing people from completing them.

Behavior Interactive is currently dropping hints for the next Dead by Daylight chapter. Some fans believe this refers to the next Hellraiser crossover. To be honest, Im was surprised that it took so long for the developers to invite Pinhead and the rest of the hell crew to the party.

