The City of Montgomery Launches Innovative Technology Initiative with Apple to Bring Coding Education to Local Students-Yellowhammer News





Republican US Senator Katie Brit signed the American Tax Reform Council (ATR) Taxpayer Protection Pledge during breakfast at the Madison County Republican Men’s Club on Saturday. Brit will be the first candidate to make a commitment in the 2022 US Senate elections in Alabama.

She called on the opposition to join in to vow to oppose the tax increase.

The pledge looks like this:

443

I, Katie Brit, pledge to Alabama taxpayers and Americans: Oppose any effort to raise the marginal income tax rate for individuals and / or businesses. We oppose deductions and net reductions or exclusions of credits unless the dollars match by further reducing the tax rate.

Two North Alabama Republicans, President Chris Horn of the Tennessee Valley Republican Club and Congressman Andy Whit (R-Harvest), signed the pledge as witnesses. After signing the pledge, Brit addressed the club and was subsequently given a standing ovation. Many attended the conference, as about 300 people attended the prestigious Huntsville rally.

In a statement about her position, Brit opposed the rush to socialism.

We are proud to be the first to sign a taxpayer protection pledge as a candidate for this important Senate election, “said Brit. “My pledge is simple. As the next US Senator in Alabama, I don’t support tax increases. Today, I’m to my opponents to make this commitment to the people of our great state. I am calling for you to join us. “

She added: “The federal government is already getting too much of the hard-earned money of the Alabamas. Returning the money to the pockets of Alabama’s family who know how to spend it better than Washington bureaucrats and career politicians. I would like to say that DC’s corrosive tax and spending culture continues to push our country on the path to socialism, and the next generation will rise, our children and their children’s children. It’s time to fight for us to protect the American Dream.

The ATR was founded in 1985 by Glover Norkist, an advocate of tax reform, at the request of President Ronald Reagan. According to the announcement, taxpayer advocacy groups, in principle, oppose all tax increases and believe in a system where taxes are simpler, flatter, more noticeable and lower than they are today. The Taxpayer Protection Pledge is an ATR signature project.

Norquist has released a video praising Britt for her commitment not to support tax increases in the US Senate.

According to Norquist, all federal candidates are asking the citizens to promise to oppose all tax increases. Senator (Richard) Shelby took an oath and kept it for the people of Alabama. And today, Katie Brit has promised all taxpayers in Alabama in writing to oppose the tax increase. Only when the tax increase is off the table will politicians reform the government at less cost. Thanks to Katie Brit for her dedication to Americans and Alabama taxpayers.

Dylan Smith is a staff writer for Yellow Hammer News. Follow him on Twitter @DylanSmithAL

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yellowhammernews.com/city-of-montgomery-launches-innovative-technology-initiative-with-apple-to-bring-coding-education-to-local-students/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos