Road96 Review-A game to test border politics

The adventure game Road96 debuts today as a test of border politics. It also shows how well the story of the story fits in with a procedural game that can be followed many times like a path through the landscape of this experience.

Based in Montpellier, France, the Digix Art title blends Route 66-style images, the political atmosphere of Donald Trump’s anti-terrorist and anti-immigrant agenda, and the personal hardships of a runaway teen fleeing to the border. is.

Available today on Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch PCs for $ 20 in multiple stores. I played on Steam.

Yoan Fanise, co-founder of DigixArt and co-creator of games such as Valiant Hearts and 11-11 Memories Retold, wrote in a previous email to GamesBeat that Road 96 was inspired by filmmakers Quentin Tarantino and the Coen brothers. He said it was an evolving story-driven adventure. , And Bonjuno. He and his wife, Anne-Laure Fanise, created a studio to realize creative freedom. This game reflects that goal.

Also, Yoan Fanise is a fictional game, but don’t be afraid to say it’s a political game that makes you think about what’s happening now. This game forces players to make tough choices when it comes to fighting tyranny and escaping tyranny. The tyrant in this case is a Trump-like triac, and his accomplice is GNN’s Fox News-style anchor woman Sonya.

The implementation of this vision varies, but most are good. I liked the character’s basic humanity, which instilled humor, warmth, and tenderness, and the villains who are too familiar as people who make news these days. Combining these with beautiful landscape paintings and laid-back music, you can get idyllic and terrifying moments during your desperate journey to freedom. At one moment you hitchhiking along a road with beautiful views, and at the next moment you try to escape from a car where a creepy driver keeps the doors auto-locking. I’m happy that the game doesn’t idolize the life of hitchhiking.

Many choices, always vulnerable

Image Credit: DigixArt

On Road 96, you play as a teenager away from your parents. You are running towards the border and trying to escape Tilak’s totalitarian rule. We hear from opponents, a group of revolutionaries called Black Brigade, who reportedly blew up the top of a mountain, causing an avalanche and killing hundreds of people.

You only have a lot of energy and money and you have to go over a thousand miles to the border. The road is dangerous, but the characters are full. Some are reliable. Some you can’t. When I was a teenager stuck, I often had to be at the mercy of strangers. I tried this in different ways, crossing the border three times, dead or caught three times, and sacrificing once.

Along the way, your choice can be the result. You need to decide whether you want to be a revolutionary advocating the violent overthrow of the tyrant or a political moderate advocating victory in the next election. You can also be in it to save your skin and escape for safety. You can create the character you want to be.

There are many roads that can reach the border, and these routes can be generated procedurally. But you always get to Road 96 at the same border crossing in the mountains and have different options on how to make the final intersection. You may need money to get a bribe past the border guards. You also need to maintain your energy through rest, diet, or help from strangers.

What I liked about this was that the defenseless people felt cross-border and tried not to do any harm, but depending on the level of despair of the character, it couldn’t always be prevented.

Gameplay choices

Image Credit: DigixArt

Each scene unfolds like a puzzle. You need to find various objects hidden in the gas station landscape. If you’re lucky, you might find a car key that you can steal. Therefore, a thorough search is always rewarding. Other choices are moral, for example, whether some complaints should help rob the business.

Puzzles lack that complexity. I thought some of them were commonplace, such as following a cable from one place to another. However, it was hard to perform that task as I had to shoot a nail gun at the ceiling to knock out some boards. Other decisions are more important, such as deciding whether to participate in a violent revolution.

We also took the sidecar of the motorcycle and leaned against the corner to avoid oncoming and slow-moving vehicles in the lane. These moments of an interactive agency are fun, but less often between the moment you’re looking for the next thing to find in a landscape, or the moment you’re prompted for the next dialog when you click on a conversation with an NPC. ..

In the process, you will acquire more skills such as lock selection and network hacking.

More than politics?

Image Credit: DigixArt

Road 96 features a teenager fleeing from Petria, a fictional country similar to the Southwestern United States, away from his parents. The story depicts living in an economically collapsed society. There, the only option for the younger generation is to act and escape to make a difference.

If you think this is a purely criticism of the Trump era, you can agree with it. However, Fanis said the gaming experience is fictitious and can be interpreted as explaining the experience of many different countries. Please try to confront various matters. Need to trust enough strangers to take a nap in the car? Need to hitchhiking? Is it okay to steal from others to buy a way to safety? Want to leave money to help others escape?

The game records these choices and leads to specific results. But it doesn’t judge you about the decisions you make.

Road 96 has several turning points, such as air hockey at a bar or a mini-game where a scammer bets money trying to chase the ball while shuffling three cups. There are some great soundtracks that you can collect along the way and play while cruising the road.

defect

Image Credit: DigixArt

There are some flaws. It crashed on me four times. And every time, this brought me back to the story. Once upon a time, it reset my progress and the restored game put me in front of a big story branch, and it was procedural, so there was no way back to it.

The developers also seemed to lack artists. You can see the same non-player character (NPC) many times. It’s okay to watch the characters from the main cast repeatedly as their story continues to progress. But it’s distracting to see customers from the same bar appearing over and over again. It plants a small seed in your head, which is probably what you’ve been playing this procedural game for a little longer.

It’s a big game with some beautiful moments and some great artwork, but sometimes its clear indie team wasn’t big enough to give you a truly open world.

Conclusion

Image Credit: DigixArt

One of the great things about this game is that you can keep playing it until you understand the story of all the protagonists. The game is playable to the point where you can experiment with different types of revolutionary or moderate behavior. But it doesn’t judge you in the choices you make. It only reveals that your choice is important, and the road to hell can be paved in good faith.

I also like how to grow up with an attachment to both the characters you play and the characters you come across on public roads. As you progress, you can see those characters from different perspectives and find that their first impressions were wrong.

I like the Road96 premise. It sets you up for endless adventures on the road. You are defenseless, but your destiny is in your hands.

Road 96 is now available on Nintendo Switch and PCs via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. The publisher has submitted a Steam code to GamesBeat for the purpose of this review.

