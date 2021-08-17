Tinder will soon make voluntary identity verification available worldwide – TechCrunch





Tinder announced this morning that users will be able to see their ID in the app “next quarter.” This feature will first be rolled out in Japan in 2019, and Tinder users need to make sure they are over 18 years old. Except in places like Japan where this is required by law, ID verification “starts voluntarily,” Tinder wrote in a blog post.

Like the photo verification feature, identity verification is provided free of charge to all users. According to a Tinder spokeswoman, the company will use identity verification to cross-reference data such as sex offender registrations in areas where information is accessible. Tinder is already doing this through credit card lookup when users sign up for a subscription. In accordance with the Terms of Service, Tinder states that users have “never been convicted or denied a felony, sex offense, or violent offense, and do not need to register as a sex offender in any state. That is demanding. Federal or local sex offender registration. “

The existing photo verification feature adds a Twitter-like blue check to the user’s profile, but identity verification generates another separate badge. In this way, users can determine if a potential date has confirmed their identity by photo verification, identity verification, or both.

“Creating a truly fair solution for identity verification is a challenging but important security project and we look for our community and experts to help inform our approach. “The company writes.

Tinder has made an ongoing investment in security features, but free identity verification is only possible so far. Especially if voluntary, it is your responsibility to determine if an individual user is happy to meet with an unverified user. However, in March 2021, Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, announced a seven-digit contribution to the non-profit background check firm Garbo. Garbo background checks can help detect users of dating apps with a history of violence and abuse, but users are charged for access how it integrates into Tinder. I don’t know yet. In particular, Garbo conducts a “fair background check”. That is, quoting how these charges are disproportionately imposed on vulnerable communities, excluding drug possession charges and minor road accidents on the platform.

Tinder said it wouldn’t use Garbo’s technology to enhance its identity verification tools, but the company told TechCrunch that it had more information to share about background checks via Garbo in the fall. .. Tinder didn’t share whether access to information from Garbo would be a paywall. At the time of the investment, Match Group said it would determine pricing based on factors such as recruitment of users, the number of people it wants to use, and the number of searches it wants to perform.

Investing in Tinder’s safety features is promising, but if paywalls are left behind, the impact can be limited. Match Group screened sexual predators on a paid service, Match, in a December 2019 study by Columbia Journalism Investigation (CJI) and ProPublica, but with free apps like Tinder, OkCupid, and Plenty of Fish. I faced a serious investigation when it turned out that I didn’t screen. At the time, a spokeswoman for the company said the free products definitely had sex offenders registered.

In January 2020, representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) began investigating the user safety policy of dating apps and sent letters to Match Group, The Meet Group, Bumble and Grindr. He writes: “Protection from sexual predators should not be a luxury limited to paying customers. The following month, US House of Representatives Ann Custer (D-NH) and Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) ) Wrote a letter to Match Group, signed by nine other representatives, and expressed concern that Match Group would not cross-reference user reactions with gender. Criminal registration.

Around the same time, Match Group made several moves to invest even more in user safety. For example, we acquired Noonlight in January 2020. This allows US users to share who, when, and where they meet someone. In dangerous situations, users can carefully trigger emergency services — Noonlight will contact you first and call 911 if needed (the base version of Noonlight is free, but Apple Watch, Google Home, etc. Some features, such as connecting to Alexa, will be upgraded to a $ 5 or $ 10 monthly plan). While such features can be controversial due to concerns about police intervention, they can help some users feel at ease. However, blocking offenders before signing up can reduce the need for such intervention in the first place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/16/tinder-will-soon-make-voluntary-id-verification-available-globally/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos