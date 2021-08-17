Google Find My Device Network Upgrades Important: Sharing and Cars





Both Apple and Google currently use convenient phone, tablet, and computer search networks, but they are not created in the same way. With a little teardown of this week’s app, Google’s Find My Device app and system show that a relatively major upgrade to Android devices is coming soon. In addition to expanding the way users find lost devices, this upgrade seems to stop by the smart vehicle system and create something that could be the greatest benefit of smart vehicles in the future.

A recent report from 9to5Google revealed a minor breakdown this week showing the Google Find My Device app in dog food mode. This means that the feature you’re looking at here may not reach the final build, but it’s certainly under test. This was the second in a series of updates where crowdsourcing appeared as a key part of Find My Device’s future equations.

One of the interesting things added to this latest build is the word “spot”. Google is unlikely to rename the Find My Device network, but the codename “Spot” indicates that we are paying close attention to new features that need to be called under the new codename. At the same time, Spot will be a pretty cute name for the app, which aims to be a friendly seeker of hidden items, like a dog with a sharp nose. It may be a coincidence that this dog feed version of the app contains the aforementioned elements that may be associated with friendly family pets.

The latest dog feed version of Find My Device adds a long-awaited “share” of the device. Shared devices are useful for families who have devices that are shared with their children during the day and used by parents at night, or who have devices that are rented out to individuals for a short period of time. Sharing devices has a slightly higher chance of discovering lost devices, as all owners agree that they are part of the same Find My Device network.

Some of the latest update texts include “When the device is with you, you implicitly share your location with its co-owner.”

The same dogfed app contains information about vehicle data. Users can find vehicles logged in to their Google account. This doesn’t work on all vehicles that work with Google login, but with Android Automotive, users may be able to lock their profile as they would on a tablet or smartphone.

This is not the kind of remote kill switch that European authorities want, as Android Automotive (currently) does not control key vehicle features, but users will find the vehicle in the event of a theft or evacuation of a thief. You may be able to. It is not considered to remove the user account from the vehicle infotainment system.

Take a look at the GMC Hummer EV video above to see what Android Automotive could do around May 2021. This was displayed on Google I / O 2021, but does it all look in the right direction?

