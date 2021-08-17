Apple revives in-store classes as it progresses towards normal





Apple Inc. has told retail staff in the US and Europe that it plans to bring back face-to-face classes in stores on August 30, but due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, some The plan may be delayed in the area.

Apple opened an in-store class booking portal on Monday to allow consumers to sign up for courses in advance. The program will resume in most locations in the United States, including stores in New York, but not in all locations. The Apple-branded class today was last held in March 2020, just before the pandemic caused a widespread blockade.

The move is the company’s latest attempt to get the business back on track a year and a half after Covid’s turmoil. The return to normal is proceeding smoothly. The company lifted its in-store mask mandate in June, but has reinstated its requirements in the last few weeks after the delta variant led to a surge in virus cases.

Apple does not require corporate employees to return to the office until October at the earliest. In addition, Cupertino, CA-based companies may further delay their timeline in line with movements from other companies such as Lyft Inc.

First launched in 2017, the Today at Apple class includes lessons on how to use the device for new iPhone and Mac buyers, as well as more advanced courses on tools such as GarageBand music editing software. During the pandemic, Apple has offered online classes and outdoor versions in areas such as Los Angeles.

— Bloomberg News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://adage.com/article/latest-news/apple-bring-back-store-classes-it-tiptoes-toward-normalcy/2358346 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

