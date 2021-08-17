Universities Challenge South Florida’s Emerging Technology Ecosystem





The University of Miami has appointed Kelly Montoya to the Miami City Venture Miami Team with the aim of expanding the mayor’s efforts to strengthen Miami’s innovation economy and technology ecosystem.

It is called “technical escape”. More and more prominent companies and investors are deciding to move their businesses from established technology hubs across the country to the new Big Tech market, Miami. As the city of Miami continues to show unprecedented momentum in this regard, the University of Miami supports Mayor Francis Suarez’s vision of building and maintaining an ecosystem of innovation and technology.

Working with Mayor’s initiative, Venture Miami, to support the leadership of the “Miami Tech” movement, the university is a key member of the public relations and communications team to represent the university and help advance these efforts. Appointed Kelly Montoya.

Kelly Montoya

Montoya has joined the Venture Miami team as a senior advisor for strategic involvement. “This is an opportunity for us to embrace our institutional moments as Miami continues to grow and prosper,” she explained. “Currently, Miami is flooded with technical opportunities and resources. With this new collaboration, the University of Miami will build strong and lasting relationships with existing players in the field and consider investing. You can interact with new entrants who are in the area. “

The Venture Miami Portfolio Team has been collected and reported directly by Suarez. Their focus is to make Miami the “capital of capital” and provide an innovative technology ecosystem and economy for everyone.

“Venture Miami has officially up-to-date members. We are very pleased to bring a different perspective to the team, especially with the addition of voices from the University of Miami. It’s bread and butter that looks like it, “said Suarez.

The Venture Miami team seeks to provide concierge support to funders and founders. Connect talent to work. Significantly promote diversity, fairness and inclusiveness. Bridging the connection between new market entities and the existing innovation ecosystem. We support regional cooperation between other local governments, economic development agencies and organizations.

Julio Frenk, President of the University, said the university is committed to playing an inspiring role in the rapid development of the city.

“Applause to Mayor Suarez, who brings together intellectual capital and interdisciplinary resources to increase the visibility and influence of the region in this exciting frontier by putting education at the center of innovation and implementation.” Said Frenck.

Rudy Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Public Relations and Communications and Chief of Staff of the President, said he sees this new opportunity as a great way to harness the university’s intellectual capital.

“UM is already doing a lot in the field of innovation. We accept the opportunity to showcase the amazing talent, research and outreach that is happening at U and across a larger network of graduates around the world. “We do,” said Fernandez. “Creating these synergies in the community and helping to build these relationships will strengthen our institution and the city of Miami.”

On behalf of the University of Miami Venture, Montoya will work closely with university partners to strategically coordinate public relations, communications, and the university’s technical efforts under the umbrella of the Cheong Wa Dae. Other partners on the Venture Miami team include Florida International University, Downtown Miami Development Bureau, Crillion Ventures, and the City of Miami.

Montoya is proud of this opportunity to represent the university, which is also his alma mater.

“Having diverse generations of expression at the table helps everyone. It is an honor to play a meaningful role in Mayor Suarez’s initiative and support his vision of promoting Miami to the city of the future. I think, “she said. “The city’s potential in the areas of innovation and technology is underestimated, and seeing this kind of exposure is exactly what Miamians need to thrive.”

Montoya wants to use his skills as a communicator and connector to bridge the gap between college and all the new career opportunities that are constantly coming to the city.

“My goal is to always provide a thoughtful approach to the ideas and opportunities that arise. Doing so makes everyone inclusive and accessible. We want to create an inclusive atmosphere for everyone, “Mr. Montoya pointed out. “There is a general misconception that this area is only for people with a particular skill set, but in reality, technology is for everyone and it stays here.”

Contact Montoya via LinkedIn, Twitter, or email ([email protected]) to discuss engagement and collaboration opportunities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.miami.edu/stories/2021/08/university-ventures-into-south-floridas-emerging-tech-ecosystem.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos