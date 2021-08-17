Google Groups Ends RSS Support Without Notice The Register





Google either turned off RSS support in Google Groups without notifying anyone, or was unaware that RSS in the group stopped working.

RSS stands for either RDF Site Summary or Really Simple Syndication and is an open content syndication protocol. This allows people to subscribe to feeds from websites and receive syndicated content from them via apps that can read XML-based data.

Debuting in 1999, RSS has evolved into different versions and variants. Like Atom, about 15 years ago, it was a very popular way to receive updates on newly published content. It was a controversial decision when Google decided to discontinue the RSS app Google Reader in 2013. Mozilla moved away from RSS in 2018.

RSS has recently become a low priority for tech companies focusing on content delivery schemes that are easy to control and monetize, but still high for those who need to follow updates on various websites. It is being evaluated.

Google did not reveal the group RSS feed. RSS links are from previously published Google Groups[概要]It was hidden on the page. But now they have completely disappeared.

Earlier this year, questions about removing RSS support for Google Groups began to appear on the Google Groups Support website. A response from one of the non-Google moderators is that RSS feed support has been removed due to the redesign of the Google Groups desktop client, which debuted in May 2020 and was subsequently rolled out. The mobile client was redesigned in August 2020.

By redesigning the group,[概要]The reference to the RSS link on the page may have been removed, but the RSS backend remains, group users can subscribe to feeds if they know how to form the URL, and those feeds will be accessible until the end of last month. I did.

It was then that netizens began to notice that Google Groups RSS subscriptions were no longer working. For example, Mozilla’s dev-security-policy mailing list relied on Google Groups RSS to distribute updates and switched to an alternative RSS service earlier this month.

Avoid problems

People affected by the loss of RSS have suggested some workarounds, such as using RSS.app to generate feeds from specific Google groups. However, this approach is not ideal because the generated feed is not formatted in the same way. Therefore, details such as the message time stamp are not carried over.

In an email to The Register, open source developer Feross Aboukhadijeh running Socket expressed disappointment that RSS stopped working in groups.

“I’m disappointed that the RSS feed feature has been removed,” Aboukhadijeh said. “It worked perfectly well and probably had a minimal maintenance burden on the group team.”

Many Internet users today may not work with RSS, but he claims that the technology is still an important infrastructure for journalists, engineers, and researchers.

“RSS is an open protocol for websites to share information with other websites, apps and services,” he said. “It powers all podcast feeds and is used everywhere to share articles on almost every major news website.”

Aboukhadijeh also confirmed that many programming communities, such as Node.js, use Google Groups to announce serious security issues. “Anyone who relies on Google Groups RSS feeds to consume these security notifications will stop receiving important security notifications until they subscribe directly to the group by email,” he said. Told.

“Another victim of this change is the @IntentToShip Twitter account that browser makers post when they announce their intention to ship, change, or remove web engine functionality,” Aboukhadijeh added.

“This account is popular with the web standards community because it consolidates posts from many different Google groups into one feed. Removing RSS on Google Groups broke the integration.”

In last year’s redesign announcement, Google announced that it would blame the phasing out of 16 features, including boilerplate responses, pinned topics, and topic types, among others.

However, RSS support is not one of the fateful features. If Google then mentioned plans to drop RSS from the group, it did so quietly.

The disappearance of RSS in groups is even more annoying for attempts to address Google’s recent RSS review on Chrome for Android, or the reputation of abruptly discontinuing services through the adoption of enterprise API policies.

The register asked Google for comment, but there was no response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2021/08/16/google_groups_rss/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

