Why regulators love Nuro’s self-driving delivery vehicles – TechCrunch





Nuro EC-1 Part 2: Regulations

Nuro’s delivery self-driving car (AV) does not have a human driver. The company’s founders, Dave Ferguson (President) and Jiajun Chu (CEO), have a vision for unmanned delivery vehicles that eliminates many of the essentials of a regular car, such as doors, airbags, and even steering wheels. It was made. They built an AV that didn’t have room for the driver’s seat in a tight chassis and didn’t require an accelerator, windshield, or brake pedal.

So when the company applied to the U.S. government in 2018 for a minor exemption from rules that require rearview mirrors, backup cameras, and windshields, Nuro might have thought the process wasn’t too difficult. ..

They were wrong.

If Nuro becomes the company that defines the generation that its founders want, it’s due to regulatory innovation as much as the technological advances that Nuro develops.

In a 2019 letter to the US Department of Transportation, the American Association of Automobile Managers (AAMVA) said:[wondered] A description of the pedestrian’s “crushable zone” and whether this can affect the impact resistance of the vehicle in the event of a vehicle-to-vehicle collision. Even in the absence of passengers, AAMVA is concerned about the discharge of cargo from the vehicle and how Nuro envisions protection from loose luggage that affects the driver. “

The National Association of Professional Engineers also complained that Nuro’s request lacked information on the detection of moving objects. “How does the R2X work if a small child hits the road from the passenger side of the vehicle while the school bus is approaching from the driver’s side?” It asked. He also recommended rejecting the petition until Nuro was able to provide a more detailed cybersecurity plan for bot hacking and hijacking. (Nuro calls the bot R2, but some documents reviewed by TechCrunch use the term R2X.)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has used a petition like Nuro to “Alliance Automotive Innovation, which represents most US automakers. [AVs] It hasn’t gone through a rigorous rule-making process. “

“What you can see is that many comments came from deep-seated interest,” said David Estrada, Chief Legal and Policy Officer at Nuro. “And that’s understandable. There are billions of dollars of industry that can be confusing if self-driving cars are successful.”

To be fair, critical comments have also come from nonprofits who are truly concerned about unleashing robots on the streets of the city. The Japan Safe Driving Center, an independent consumer group, says Nuro hasn’t provided enough information about its development and testing, nor has it provided a meaningful comparison with the safety of similar human-driven vehicles. I thought. “Certainly, the planned reliance on” early road testing by human manned professional safety drivers “suggests that Nuro limits confidence in the safe operation of the R2X,” it said. I am writing.

Despite such concerns, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) granted Nuro the exemption it sought in February last year. Without windshields, rearview mirrors and backup cameras, up to 5,000 R2 vehicles could be produced for a limited period of two years and Nuro could report an incident. It was a small concession, but this was the first time, and so far, this was the only time the US government had relaxed AV vehicle safety requirements.

Today, Estrada and Nuro are using that momentum to envision vehicles controlled by in-vehicle robots and distant humans, from the hills of local and state governments to the pinnacle of federal and international safety regulations. I want to scrape off the pile of regulations that I didn’t do.

Regulate for success

Dave Ferguson, co-founder and president of Nuro, said: “Investing the hundreds of millions or billions of dollars needed to build a large vehicle requires confidence in a clear regulatory framework, otherwise it really limits our ability to deploy. Probably. “

