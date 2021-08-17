“Clean air room” can provide protection from smoky air





Smoke from today’s wildfires has spread across county-state boundaries.

The Air Pollution Control Act and the Public Health Service in Santa Barbara County recommend creating clean indoor air through “clean air rooms” to avoid the negative effects of smoke.

Why smoky air is dangerous

Wildfire smoke and ashes contain particulate matter, which are very small particles that can harm the lungs and heart. Particle breathing can cause coughing, wheezing, chest pain, and more serious symptoms.

Some groups, such as people with heart or lung disease, the elderly, children, and pregnant women, are particularly sensitive to smoke in the air.

“Clean air room”

The county’s APCD and Public Health Service state that the best protection against smoky air quality is to stay indoors as much as possible.

They provide these tips for creating a “clean air room”:

Choose a room where you spend a lot of time, like a bedroom. Choose a HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Purifier to limit indoor particulate matter by 90%. Choose a safe device and choose the right size option. room. Check windows and doors to make sure the room is tightly sealed to prevent smoke from getting inside. Replace the filter to keep the purifier effective. If used in the event of a wildfire, the filter will need to be replaced more often.

County officials also shared a DIY alternative to HEPA air purifiers that could reduce harmful particulate matter and make it a more affordable option.

Use tape to attach a 20 x 20 inch MERV rated air filter to the back of the 20 x 20 inch box fan. Use a filter with a MERV rating of 13. Check the filter to make sure the air is flowing in the right direction. Check windows and doors to make sure the room is tightly sealed, keep smoke out of the way, and replace filters if necessary. Box fan after 2012 Please do not leave the fan and turn off the power while sleeping. Use the fan as an air purifier, not for cooling.

Minimize indoor pollution

Besides using an air purifier, county officials recommend the following:

Close windows and doors and keep them sealed. If you are facing high temperatures and smoke that has no way to cool your house, consider waiting for poor air quality elsewhere. HVAC system filters to MERV filters rated 13 or higher. Talk to an HVAC expert to see if you can upgrade.

They also recommended avoiding smoking and burning of firewood, candles and incense at home. They say they use the vents in your kitchen while cooking and consider professionally checking your home for air leaks.

Check here for the latest information on air quality in Santa Barbara County, and here for a map of air quality in San Luis Obispo County.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksby.com/news/local-news/clean-air-rooms-can-offer-protection-from-smoky-air The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos