Local social media app Yik Yak returns to App Store





Yik Yak, the first anonymous social media app released in 2013, returned to the App Store after a four-year break, the company said in a tweet on Monday.

App Store returns are currently limited to US iPhone users, announced in a post to Yik Yak’s official Twitter account, but the company has promised to extend availability to other devices and countries. increase.

First released in 2013, YikYak allows users to anonymously post and comment on threads that can be viewed by other users within a 5 mile radius. Posts called “yaks” can be voted for or against in a system similar to Reddit, especially juicy yaks are matched against a hot feed that circulates every 24 hours.

The anonymity of Yik Yak’s social media format ultimately led to intimidation, harassment, malicious expression and other offensive posts. As The Verge pointed out, security and accountability mechanisms such as social media account links were introduced in 2016 and later became mandatory.

The original form of Yik Yak was closed in 2017 when Square got the work for $ 1 million.

The new and improved YikYak brings back the idea of ​​an anonymous local messaging platform, but the company is introducing new rules and regulations to avoid courtship controversy. For example, Yik Yak maintains a long list of community guardrails on its website that prohibit sharing of personal information, “bullying, suicide, violence, intimidation,” and sexually explicit content. Users can vote against, flag, or report problem posts. The criminal may face a permanent ban on the platform.

Yik Yak can be downloaded for free from the App Store.

