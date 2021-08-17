At the age of fifty, the video game industry is committed to self-consciousness





Earlier this month, Tokyo was distracted by the Olympics, but announced that one of Tokyo’s most famous arcades would be completely closed in a quiet location. Sega GiGO — the 9-floor fun that has lasted nearly 30 years in the Ikebukuro area — is gone.

The sobbing of ridiculous sorrow is probably not the luckiest way for the global video gaming industry to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Unlike the various tinkering that was done in college in the 1950s and 1960s, commercial video games are now half a century old. Slightly younger than humans’ first steps on snowboarding and the moon, and slightly older than Post-it and voicemail.

Leading the industry to Leviathan, with annual sales of $ 178 billion and regular players of 3 billion. Innovations are always the case, but this is especially true in games.

In 1971, Nutting Associates’ Computer Space — an arcade game built into a fiberglass cabinet and sold in a poorly dressed model — broke the dam. The industry was flooded and almost completely formed, as if it always belonged. Atari has released a home video game console that has sold 30 million units within six years. Within 12 years, Nintendo released 61 million copies sold.

Some aspects of the gaming business look bold and innovative, but some appear to be ruthlessly exploited by rent-seeking.

When I first visited the Sega GiGO Arcade in the mid-1990s, when the game was in the quarter century, it was to discover the field of technology in a moment of thrill and tremendous self-confidence. The game was a presumptive heir of global entertainment and couldn’t wait for the formal coronation to take place. After another quarter of a century, how did the gaming industry turn 50?

The “Golden Age” has been proclaimed at different times throughout the history of the game, but the pandemic has clearly boosted the business and the abilities of surprise and joy remain endless, but we are now one. It is not clear that they are connected.

As with any mature creative industry, certain parts feel like they hang down and lose their shape. Others appear to be supple and overly bent. While some aspects of the gaming business look bold and innovative, some appear to be ruthlessly exploited by rent-seeking.

In early August, when an article in the Chinese mass media’s apparent water quality test accused the gaming industry of becoming a “spiritual opium,” the revelation was not Beijing’s thinking, but a direct impact on certain stock prices. There was even. Shrug, which seems to be admitted by a 50-year-old, “Yeah, maybe.”

In the past, like other people who reached a certain age in the early 21st century, there are tricky ways to catch up with the gaming industry. Within just two years from Computer Space, and on its own route to global fame, Atari has released an arcade kiss chase game, a pink rubber dome aimed at the controller representing the chest. Perhaps the stupidity of the industry’s immaturity, 48 years later, another company, Activision Blizzard, has been sued by California in a long-standing harassment and abuse of female staff.

The proceedings follow a two-year study of “fraternity boys” culture at Activision Blizzard by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, “sexism has plagued the male-dominated industry for decades.” It begins with the claim. Activision Blizzard is committed to long-term change and has stated that there is no discrimination, harassment or any kind of unequal treatment within the company.

Such accusations do not appear to be isolated. A year ago, in France, Ubisoft was forced to liquidate management in a motion of “toxic behavior.” Female executives at some Japanese game companies have mentioned constant sexism, but do not expect such relief. Highly decorated indie studios, small lots of water in the industry, are unaffected by toxic work culture.

The closure of Sega’s GiGO arcade and the acceptance of the changing times are good if the tears of nostalgia dry. Sega today operates 80% fewer Japanese arcades than when the flagship store in Ikebukuro opened. This is because the industry is 50 years old and knows both how to change customers and how to get rich. If the government decides they don’t like what they see and the staff doesn’t like the people they work for, the next question is which is the $ 178 billion midlife crisis in the industry. It may look like.

Leo Lewis is FT’s Asian Business Editor.

