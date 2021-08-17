Insurance Innovation: When Technology Meets Humanity





It is important to remember that for the insurance industry, artificial intelligence should be aimed at improving the human experience and vice versa. (Photo: peshkova / Adobe Stock)

Insurance is often malicious and worthy of amnesty due to lack of innovation compared to other industries. There are still many grounds to cover, but advances in technology and artificial intelligence have created an opportunity for insurers to become tomorrow’s game changers.

This perspective is driven in part by recognizing what distinguishes our industry: the relationship between people, especially brokers and insureds. Our ability to build and maintain relationships is as specific to insurance as premiums.

Given both the emergence of technology and the importance of relationships, the insurance industry needs to double this human-technology fusion to advance innovation. Insurance broker innovation will only succeed if the focus is on disabling human capacity, not on strengthening it.

With this in mind, how should companies approach innovation? How does technology help drive the mission of our industry? How can these investments be properly placed and made available in the future? And how can you be sure that all of this will ultimately benefit the insured?

Adaptability and client centricity

Traditional knowledge states that the most important innovations are specially constructed for a particular problem. But arguably important, technology solutions must be able to adapt to change. Simple transformations can have unparalleled impact when identifying where and how companies can accelerate value creation through client-centric technology-driven strategies.

Looking at different industries, we can see how technology is driving change in consumer behavior. The first innovations in the market, such as selling books online, shipping DVDs directly to consumers, using batteries to improve fuel economy, and allowing mobile phones to play music and browse the web. It can cause confusion. However, companies that thrive beyond their initial distribution continue to adapt and innovate, including large direct consumer retail markets, streaming media platforms, high-end eco-friendly self-driving car makers, and full-scale computing. can do. The device in our pocket. All of these adaptations have radically changed the way retail, entertainment, automotive and technology are experienced.

Given the complexity of insurance products, unlike these other industries, the true destination of insurance is to foster relationships with clients that build trust and trust. Therefore, the best way to stay client-centric is to stay perfectly in tune with the market and adapt to the different tastes and needs of our clients. Some people want a streamlined, fast, technology-driven solution that minimizes or perhaps does not interact with humans at all. For these people, the idea of ​​buying insurance through smart speakers may feel liberated.

However, in most cases, especially if you are considering a sophisticated product with a myriad of nuances, you can rely on a trusted advisor to guide you through the process. For these people, the idea of ​​buying insurance through smart speakers may seem scary.

In both scenarios, implementing feedback loops and machine learning is an important daily step to consider. Building data science-driven technology establishes a stronger foundation and ensures that clients are served in the best possible way, based on what they really need.

For these human interactions, Auris, Acrisures uses a unique AI platform to improve producer workflows and unique machine learning tools that learn from collective interactions with clients. This means that our agency partners can ensure that the products they offer to their customers are the best solution to the most serious problems at hand.

Utilize power by connecting human relationships and data relationships

Insurance brokers need to maintain human-centric interactions backed by data insights. By using human emotional intelligence in combination with analytic intelligence that only technology brings, companies can revolutionize their operations, increase efficiency, grow their businesses, and ultimately deliver a better client experience.

This is where insurance brokers still have untapped opportunities to enhance their technology client experience. Behind the scenes, technology helps with pricing and risk placement, ultimately benefiting clients.

More simply, it’s about matching clients with the best products at the best prices and with minimal effort.

To do this, we need to think about ways to create a technology that fuses the two, not considering relationships and data as separate or contradictory concepts. Even if a client prefers a streamlined automated purchasing process, their experience must reflect and respect the long-standing acceptance of relationships in the industry. Indeed, for those who prefer to rely on trusted advisors, it is imperative to provide them with technology that enhances and improves their interactions.

According to a recent MITSloan Management Review survey, only about 10% of companies report the actual economic benefits of incorporating AI into their business models, but those who see success are mutual humans and machines. Focuses on learning. That is why Acrisure emphasized how machines learn from humans, and how humans learn from machines.

There is still a lot to do. However, insurance is rapidly losing its reputation as a relatively technology-deficient industry. As we continue on this path, we should keep in mind that AI should aim to improve the human experience and vice versa. Recognizing that artificial intelligence and human intelligence are inextricably linked and cannot exist without each other, businesses can grow their customers without losing trust, deep connections, and heritage in relationships. Can meet the expectations and demands of.

Matthew Marolda is a member of Acrisure’s Executive Leadership Team and Chief Innovation Officer. In addition, he is currently a board member, advisor, or investor at Soundhouse LLC, Ultranauts, Life Vault, Harvard Data Science Review, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Prior to joining Acrisure, he was a leader at Tulco Holdings and president of WarnerMedias Applied Analytics. He joined WarnerMedia through the acquisition of the Legendary Entertainments Applied Analytics division he founded. Prior to Legendary, Matt founded StratBridge LLC.

The opinions here are those of the author himself.

