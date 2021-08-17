Rainbow Six Siege Reveals First Trans Operator





Ubisoft has unveiled its first transgender operator, Osa Monday, on the Rainbow Six Siege Year 6 Season 3 live stream. A new season called Crystal Guard comes with new operators, features, balance changes, and bug fixes.

The new Rainbow Six Siege character is an attacker who uses a transparent, bulletproof Talon-8 shield to turn corners and place it on the floor or window sill to cover himself.

Osa’s gender identity wasn’t directly referenced in the live stream, but is confirmed through reports, in-game biographical lines, and comments from people who consulted about creating the game’s first trans-character.

Rainbow Six Siege Biography of Osa in the Universe. | Provided by Ubisoft

Her biographical line refers to her time at the University of Zagreb. “She focused on her work because she realized she was isolated because of her unorthodox approach and the attitude of others towards her transition.”

Rainbow Six Siege writer consulted with transgender members of the community in Osa

After the announcement of the new operator, those consulted in the creation of Croatian attackers provided some insights.

“Well, it’s out now! Since February, Ubi has worked with me and other great transgender people to develop Osa to better reflect her story, gear and gadgets. Came up and down to make her a good man! ”Transgender Rainbow Six Siege caster M“ Captain Fluke ”Donaldson said on Twitter.

In a statement to GameSpot, R6 writer Simon Ducharme made the decision to include transgender characters in the game earlier this year to confirm that Osa is a genuine expression of gender identity. He said he consulted with transgender people.

“She was written by a queer man and spoken by a transgender woman. Her identity is certainly influenced by her gender, but in the world of siege she is her talent, Knight. We are focused on the impact on Haven and the intimate friendship with Cali, “Ducharme told GameSpot.

Osa attacks the Rainbow Six Siege test server on August 17th.

Character inclusiveness contrasts with recent game development studio revelations on “fraternity boy culture” at industry leaders, including Ubisoft.

