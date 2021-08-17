Hyundai’s new Santa Cruz compact truck attempts to skirt the rules for traditional pickups

Making a statement in the lucrative pickup truck segment is quite an arduous task for even the most established manufacturers. Do you remember the Subaru Baja? Probably not because it only managed to make an impact for 4 short years. Even an established manufacturer like Honda had to ramp up its Ridgeline’s style to stay relevant to the competition.

The Toyota T100 too had to overcome a lot of hurdles before it eventually transitioned into the V-8 powered Toyota Tundra. Another honorable mention is the Ford Explorer Sport Trac. The hardships faced by all these pickups indicate that in the pickup truck segment, the formula for success is to perform and also look like a truck.

In one of the latest revelations, Hyundai’s pickup truck is set to redefine the expectations. However, in the words of Hyundai, their all-new Santa Cruz isn’t exactly a truck but rather a ‘Sports Adventure Vehicle(SAV)’. Hyundai even justified itself by saying that the Santa Cruz isn’t looking to earn a place in the midsize pickup segment.

However, once you get your hands behind the steering wheel of the Santa Cruz, you might instantly classify it as a truck. The pickup or should we say, the SAV, runs on an extended version of the Tucson crossover’s platform. In the front, the Santa Cruz sports a multi-link suspension with struts, and in the rear, self-leveling dampers handle the job.

Its 118.3-inch wheelbase is nearly 10 inches longer than the Tucson’s wheelbase. This contributes to a calm and composed ride quality, unlike the sloppiness that you find on most traditional pickups. With its 195.7 inches of length and 75 inches of width, the Santa Cruz’s dimensions seem car-like. Indeed, the pickup faces no trouble while slotting into tight city parking spots.

What’s under the hood of the Hyundai Santa Cruz?

The Santa Cruz sports a base 2.5-liter inline-4 engine under its hood that can only muster 191 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to a conventional 8-speed automatic transmission by SHIFTRONIC, by virtue of which it clocks in the 0-60 mph time in 8.8 seconds. In our opinion, this sluggish engine feels too underpowered for the likes of the Santa Cruz.

Luckily, buyers have a turbocharged variant of the same engine as an option that was borrowed from the Santa Fe SUV. Standard on the top range Limited model, the engine showcases its moves and grooves with its 281 horses. This engine is mated to the same transmission setup, but with the bonus of a wet dual-clutch setup. Before launching ahead, the turbo engine slowly builds momentum before its turbochargers kick in, and then it blows the dust away with its amazing 311 twisties.

Power is transmitted to the front wheels through the front-wheel drivetrain as standard. However, Hyundai also offers the HTRAC all-wheel-drive setup as a $1,500 option. Currently, Hyundai has revealed no plans for a hybrid powertrain. But since the Tucson already has hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, the Santa Cruz may follow the same route in the future.

What’s the capability of the Hyundai Santa Cruz?

Although its underpinnings may resemble a crossover, the Santa Cruz is capable of handling some mind-boggling workload. The turbo all-wheel-drive variants are rated to tow 5000 pounds with the right setup. With only the base model with front-wheel-drive, drivers can expect to tow 3,500 pounds with ease. Trailer sway control comes in as standard, which helps mitigate any hints of jerkiness while trailering.

The Santa Cruz can also go off the beaten path, thanks to its 8.6 inches of ground clearance. With its decent departure angle of 23.2 degrees, the Santa Cruz assures that its rear bumper won’t get stuck while getting out of sticky situations. Still, the pickup isn’t entirely meant to traverse off-road, as the stickiness of the floor-mounted throttle pedal can lead to a bumpy ride.

Is the Hyundai Santa Cruz versatile in the cargo department?

The Hyundai Santa Cruz’s cargo bed is a piece of art in itself. Designed exclusively for the North American market, the dent-resistant molded composite bed offers exceptional versatility with every square inch of the space.

The intricately designed cargo bed includes cubbies and hidden compartments in every nook and corner. Like the Ridgeline, the bed features an underfloor storage space located just in the vicinity of the tailgate. The driver can find more space along the sides of the bed behind the wheel wells. An AC power outlet is also offered, alongside plenty of tie-downs and an adjustable cleat system.

In the space above the wheel wells, you can stack 4-foot-wide sheets of plywood with relative ease. Hyundai also offers you a plethora of convenient accessories. If you are pursuing a hobby, the Santa Cruz offers you various ways to secure, store, or transport any item related to it. For example, you can stow a couple of dirt bikes or kayaks by folding the tailgate down.

A factory tonneau cover offers more convenience than most of the fold jobs on other pickups. Hyundai also grants you the privilege to equip a canopy system, done by punching out the precut tabs on the top of the bed rails. The Santa Cruz is also one of the first trucks in a long while that sports roof-mounted crossbars.

Are the interiors comfortable and upmarket?

The Santa Cruz shares its interior design with its sibling, the Hyundai Tucson. The truck accommodates all passengers in relative comfort thanks to the generous headroom and legroom. The instrument panel and infotainment screen are merged into the dash, which in result, creates a low-profile dash that gives you a commanding view of the road ahead. Even in terms of interior quality, the Santa Cruz will feature top-notch material and tech that you would find in costlier vehicles.

Every Santa Cruz comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard. The Limited trim gets a 10.3-inch screen with inbuilt navigation. Most of the controls are of the capacitive-touch variety, which feels incredibly intuitive to control. There are plenty of Easter eggs inside the cabin, including a small Santa Cruz emblem embedded on the buttons for air recirculation and hill descent control.

Are the exteriors of the Santa Cruz game-changing?

If you have a close glimpse at the Santa Cruz’s silhouette, you will come to the conclusion that it indeed is a capable truck. However, it lacks the squared-off looks and boxy shape that most of the traditional pickups resemble.

That is quite a welcome change for most buyers, as the Santa Cruz takes notes from Hyundai’s latest design philosophy. The result is a bulked-up vehicle, which widely resembles a crossover turned into a pickup. The bold grille in the front showcases its truck-based roots. In a nutshell, the Santa Cruz is a fine amalgamation of a traditional pickup and a modern crossover.

What is the pricing of the Hyundai Santa Cruz?

Pricing remains a sticky spot for the Hyundai Santa Cruz for now. The base SE variant starts at a sticker price of $25,175, which is decent enough. However, equipping the turbo engine raises the price by a steep $10,000. The top-of-the-line Limited trim starts at a pricey $40,905.

Comparatively, the similarly sized Ford Maverick starts at a base price of $20,000. The Maverick features a standard hybrid powertrain in its arsenal. Also, its traditional truck-based roots may be more appealing to conventional truck buyers. Overall, the Hyundai Santa Cruz is waving through risky water when it comes to its pricing and truck-based appeal.

Only time will tell if Hyundai’s gamble pays off and the Santa Cruz becomes a roaring success in the end. Nevertheless, the Santa Cruz is a welcome addition to the midsize pickup industry, which is currently in the doldrums because of the popularity of full-size pickups.