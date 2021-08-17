Windows users can now manage iCloud passwords





When you sync your iCloud password with Windows, Apple’s new dedicated iCloud password app offers the new features you’ve been craving for. This app comes with iCloud for Windows 12.5 Update, which allows you to search for and update your saved passwords, add new passwords, and remove login information you no longer need.

Apple’s documentation describes how to use the new app to manage iCloud passwords, but it’s relatively easy.[スタート]You can access the app from the menu and change the required password. These changes will be synced to your Apple device.

ICloud password running on Windows 10 (note that all the data contained in the screenshot is sample data).

Apple began supporting iCloud passwords on Windows earlier this year. In January, iCloud for Windows Update added support for Chrome extensions. This allows you to use a password that’s already in your iCloud Keychain, or add a new password to your Keychain from Chrome. The extension was a very volatile deployment, but eventually it became available to some functional users. It’s still part of the iCloud for Windows 12.5s password management system, and the 12.5 update also supports the Edge version of the extension (in theory, the Chrome extension works with Edge, but Chrome Web Store reviews This indicates that this was not the case for iCloud passwords).

The Chrome extension allows you to use the password stored in your iCloud password.

This update makes it much more feasible for anyone jumping between Windows and Mac (or anyone using Windows and iPhone) to sync their passwords using iCloud. Being able to view and search the list of saved passwords is more flexible than browser extensions. Being able to manage passwords means that you don’t have to jump to your Apple device to change your login. The new app isn’t as fully functional as a dedicated password manager (or actually Mac keychain access), but it’s certainly better than the little or no management features that Windows users previously had for iCloud passwords. Is excellent.

The 12.5 update for iCloud for Windows is now available. It can be obtained by visiting the Windows Store and searching for updates. If you haven’t already set up iCloud Password Sync on your Windows machine, you’ll need to enable it in your iCloud settings before using Password Manager, but the process is relatively straightforward. To do this, you need an Apple account that uses two-factor authentication and an Apple device running iOS 14 / macOS 11 or later. To do this, you need to get a security code. You’ll also need to set up Windows Hello, but you can also use a PIN so you don’t have to worry if your computer doesn’t have a biometric.

