Trippin with Alaska: The Tech Interactive Museum offers fun activities for tech enthusiasts





Honolulu (KHON2) – Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, San Jose, California, the Tech Interactive Museum provides a hands-on learning experience for anyone interested in any technology.

Choose from many immersive exhibits, the Tech Interactive Museum takes learning to the next level with cutting-edge learning and unique demonstrations.

“Tech Interactive is all about innovation, which is a core aspect of Silicon Valley. Guests are encouraged to discover ways to use or create technology to solve problems and make the world a better place. We also have hands-on exhibits on current topics such as cybersecurity, healthcare innovation, bioengineering, augmented reality and virtual reality, and climate change initiatives, “said Katrina, President and CEO of The Tech Interactive Museum.” Stevens says.

With the help and guidance of Silicon Valley founders such as Hewlett-Packard, Gordon founder, and Intel Betty Moore, Stevens has made the Tech Interactive Museum more than just a learning experience, it’s an attraction for the whole family. I feel that.

Stevens said: “The focus isn’t on the technology itself. You never come here to showcase the old Apple II. Like Silicon Valley-it was really about innovation. Families from all over the world get together and become problem solvers in their community. We’ve created a space where you can learn how to become. It’s not just a museum, it’s a place where everyone can test their abilities to think, build, and play creatively. “

From solving some of the most notable problems on Earth to designing robots, Stevens feels that the Tech Interactive Museum has redefined the “practical experience.” One exhibition that is different from the other exhibits found in San Jose.

“We offer great attractions at a museum called’Birdley’. Guests can ride a simulated machine that can fly like a bird through a virtual reality experience. They can flap their wings and control their movements as they fly over New York City or soar between dinosaurs in Jurassic mode, “says Stevens.

The Tech Interactive Museum has recently opened, allowing guests from all over the world to experience the unique attractions of San Jose.

