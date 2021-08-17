After Apple refused, FlickType gave up the popular iPhone keyboard for the visually impaired





For visually impaired iPhone users typing on the FlickType keyboard, there’s bad news that could be the victim of a battle between Apple and one of its most solid critics. Developer Kosta Eleftheriou has announced that the iPhone keyboard portion of the app will be deprecated, stating that the keyboard will be automatically removed in a future update.

It’s heartfelt today to announce the discontinuation of the award-winning iPhone keyboard for the visually impaired.

You may have heard that the entire app is gone, but that’s not the case, Eleftheriou tells The Verge. In January 2020, he added an Apple Watch keyboard to FlickType that he swipes to type. This has caused the app to temporarily jump to number one paid app across the Apple App Store. The app will continue to exist and will continue to include it. Apple Watch keyboard. According to Eleftheriou, the app has been downloaded nearly 500,000 times, but there is no breakdown in terms of the number of users who rely on the iPhone keyboard in particular.

Apple provided Eleftheriou with this screenshot to prove that the app wouldn’t work without access.

If his name sounds familiar, it’s the same developer Eleftheriou has been piercing images in the Apple App Store for months, and terrible scams, secret gambling venues, and review scams are very easy. Nevertheless, because it points out that it continues to pass through the company’s filters to eradicate everyone. His fight became personal long before today: he sued Apple for seemingly dubious behavior in March, Apple built an obstacle to the FlickType keyboard and discounted technology to Apple. Claimed to have persuaded him to sell at. On the App Store.

Well, Eleftheriou says, Apple suddenly decided to reject FlickType again, because he had already successfully discussed with them in the past. He shared a denial letter with The Verge, and it’s a very simple dispute: Apple says the keyboard needs to work without giving users full access to network access and other iOS features. say. However, Eleftheriou says that if Apple actually tries to use the app, or if it looks at previous discussions, it will confirm that the keyboard works.

Last week, I tried to contact Apple a total of nine times, but with no success. At this point, they seem to be ignoring our attempts to contact them directly, but previously explicitly told them to “feel free” to contact them if “further explanation” was needed. ..

For clarity, Apple’s own developer guidelines specify that full access is not an issue. The only controversy here is whether the app will continue to work even if the user turns it off if VoiceOver is turned on. They should try it out as a VoiceOver user. There have been some denials in the past because the reviewers didn’t know anything about VoiceOver, says Eleftheriou.

As explained in his Twitter thread, Eleftheriou considers this the last straw of this particular feature.

Our denial history already spans more than 40 pages filled with repeated, unjust and irrational denials that help end users frustrate or delay rather than benefit them. And it’s not just the time it takes to process AppReview. It is also very emotionally exhausting, he writes.

Eleftheriou cannot blame Apple for retaliation in another chat via Twitter DM. I can only guess about this rejection, but I recently had many rejections I hadn’t talked about yet, and it’s also new to ignore my attempts to reach them, He says.

I don’t really know, but it certainly feels like some special treatment is being done, he tells The Verge.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment.

