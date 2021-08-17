Amazon Following Spotifys Lead; Google Helping Publishers Plan for FLoC





All stores add audio

Amazon is new to podcasting, but borrowing from the Spotifys playbook, it’s fast. After scooping up podcast publisher Wondery eight months ago, Lucas Shaw says he’s now signing exclusive distribution and advertising deals for hot podcasts such as SmartLess (hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes). I am reporting. And its adoption is aggressive, perhaps perceiving media opportunities that haven’t been exploited by its major rivals Google and Facebook. Amazon is still in its infancy, but I expect it to continue to grow, says Susan Sikofer, GroupM’s Chief Digital Investment Officer. Advertising revenue associated with a particular show comes from Amazon’s little potatoes (SmartLess brings about $ 6 million a year), but the size issue adds new channels to the existing retail, television and livestreaming footprint. It is countered by strategic opportunities. read.

Privacy workshop

Digiday reports that Google holds a group of publishers by hand to get an accurate picture of how the privacy sandbox works. Google has criticized this year for plans to phase out third-party cookies and replace them with cookie-free targeting called Federated Learning of Cohort (FLoC) before the industry has the opportunity to prepare for change. it was done. But Google hasn’t just postponed the deprecated timeline for third-party cookies until 2023. It also waving the olive branch of the saying to publishers who felt left out of the planning process. Over the past five months, a group of Google Ads and Chrome engineers and staff have worked with about 20 major publishers to discuss things like FLoC and their own data. Of course, no one says who the big publishers are, and the conference is obscured so as not to alienate the small publishers.

Unmodifiable app store

The Senate’s recently proposed bill, the Open App Markets Act, aims to curb the power and pricing models of the mobile app ecosystem. But does that make a difference? The mobile app economy has always been a winner, and the winner has already won everything, Eric Seufert of Mobile Dev Memo writes. The largest mobile subscription player has already removed all bills from the app store pipe. Netflix does not offer in-app purchases. There’s also no YouTube TV, Headspace, Duolingo, Noom, or many other popular subscription apps. The law also gives a wide range of generosity to policies in the name of privacy. This is a major source of frustration for developers and may not change anyway. The Open App Markets Act could have revolutionized mobile five years ago. Well, it’s too little and too late.

But wait, there’s more!

Axel Springer is reportedly in talks to buy Politico. [WSJ]

The FTC will be required to file an amended antitrust allegation against Facebook until Thursday. [Politico]

The change of management on Twitter caused confusion and conflict in the company. [NYT]

Omnicom Media Group works with Amplified Intelligence to measure ads based on consumer attention. [Ad Age]

Researchers say Facebook still has the problem of false alarms for vaccines. [Vox]

Comscore worked with NewsGuard to help brands avoid publishers posting incorrect information. [Marketing Brew]

Week publisher Dennis was acquired by Future PLC for $ 416 million. [Adweek]

You have been hired

Hudson MX has hired four seniors on its client team. [release]

Doceree has hired former PulsePoint executive Thomas Shea as CRO. [release]

Omnicoms Doremus has appointed Paul Hirsch as president. [Campaign]

