Bicycle Sharing CoSpin integrates with Google Maps





According to a press release, anyone planning a trip using Google Maps can now use the tool to take advantage of Spine Scooters and eBikes.

According to the release, you can find spin vehicles in 84 towns, cities and campuses in the United States, Canada, Germany and Spain while using Google services.

The integration makes it easy for hundreds of millions of Google Maps users to incorporate shared bikes and scooters into their daily trips, Spin CEO Ben Bear said in a release. increase. Our goal is to minimize friction so that consumers can plan their multimodal journeys. Just like a private car, traveling by bike, bus, train or scooter should be just as easy and convenient. This collaboration with Google is our biggest platform integration and there’s more in the pipeline.

Depending on the release, users can see not only the nearest spin vehicle, but also other information in real time, such as the time it takes to reach the vehicle, estimated battery range, and estimated arrival time. The user then goes to the Spin app to pay for the vehicle.

Micromobility is becoming a more common means of transportation, the release said. eScooters and eBikes are becoming part of a travel planning app for people living in urban areas. Spin has recently been incorporated into several other platforms, including CityMapper, Moovit, the Transit app, and Klner Verkehrs-Betriebe (KVB).

Another eTransport startup, Bird, added eBikes to its fleet in June with the launch of its shared smart vehicle, Bird Bike. The bird bike is a connected car, designed to be compatible with the city’s existing transportation network, and features a high-power motor along with a basket for transporting items.

Read more: Bird expands eBike fleet and launches smart vehicle

Using shared eBikes, Bird has partnered with cities that do not have or are seeking to complement their existing bike or scooter shared network with top quality vehicles designed to meet the mobility needs of all riders. Provides operation. at the time.

