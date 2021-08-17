Evidence that Google manufactures foldable Pixel smartphones is as follows:





There have been intermittent rumors about the mythical foldable Pixel smartphone since at least 2019, and I’ve heard it for years. But now there’s a small but encouraging leak that suggests that Google could probably announce the Pixel Fold by the end of the year.

Developer cstark27, who had previously discussed the Pixel 6s camera sensor leak, also noticed that Android 12 Beta refers to a device codenamed Passport. This was previously rumored to be the collapsible Pixels codename (the name makes sense in terms of form factor). This code suggests that Passport runs the new Samsung Google Tensor processor and the phone appears to use a Samsung modem.

Oriole, Raven, Passport and “Slider” are four of the five devices with modems referred to as “g5123b”. The latest Samsung Exynos (“shannon”) modem is the 5123A. Currently I can’t see the last one.

cstark27 (@ Cstark_27) August 11, 2021

Oriole and Raven are codenames for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, so Google seems to have at least two devices in the process of installing the new chip. Cstark27 also refers to the fifth unnamed device.

Rumor has it that the foldable pixels use the same 7.6-inch, 120Hz display as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is not surprising. Samsung is now a leader in folding screen technology, and Google has recently reportedly collaborated on Wear OS 3 and on the Tensor chip, making it very familiar to the company.

It’s not clear if Passport will be available with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, or if Google will announce it later this year. Given that the company has already ruined the surprises of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the release of Passport could be a great bonus for the hardware events Google anticipates.

The foldable Pixel also shows improved interface support for Android foldable devices. This is a welcome change given that this technology will become mainstream in the coming years. When rumors spread, it’s another sign that Google is finally taking hardware seriously.

(Via Android Central)

(Via Android Central)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenextweb.com/news/google-pixel-folding-phone-soon-maybe

