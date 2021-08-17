First Impressions of Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: Midrange Master?





Motorola will launch the new Edge series smartphones, the Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, in India. Both are less than rupees. 30,000 and sports OLED displays, and 5G capable processors. I got the more affordable Motorola Edge 20 Fusion of these two devices. Prices start from rupees. 21,499, Does Edge 20 Fusion offer better value than its competitors? This is my first impression.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Price in India

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion starts with Rs. 21,499 in the base variant India with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price of its higher variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is Rs. 22,999. Edge 20 Fusion has two color options, Electric Graphite and Cyber ​​Teal. I had the former for review.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features a 6.7-inch Full HD + OLED display. This panel features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for 20: 9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and protection. You can switch between different color modes and adjust the color temperature of this display to your liking. At the top of the display is a hole for a 32-megapixel selfie.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion frame is made of plastic and curves towards the back of your smartphone for easy holding. Motorola has adopted a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side of the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, which is integrated into the power button on the right. The scanner is easily accessible, but the volume button above it needs to be slightly extended. On the left side is the SIM tray and a button to call the Google Assistant. At the bottom of the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is a 3.5mm headphone jack, a primary microphone, speakers, and a USB Type-C port. There is only a secondary microphone at the top of the frame.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has a fingerprint scanner on the side

Motorola has a plastic back panel and my Electric Graphite unit picked up dirt easily. Edge 20 Fusion has a triple camera setup on the back. The large protrusion of the module causes the device to shake when placed on a flat surface. It has a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Macro photography is also possible with an ultra-wide-angle camera.

Motorola keeps the device thickness to 8.25mm and weighs 185g. Edge 20 Fusion is also IP52 rated for splash resistance. Includes a 5,000mAh battery and a 30W turbocharger. The charger has a USB Type-C output and comes with a Type-C-Type-C cable. There is also a case in a box.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and is available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. Both storages remain unchanged at 128GB. The hybrid dual SIM slot arrangement allows you to capture two 5G SIMs, or one SIM and microSD card. You can expand your storage up to 512GB on this device.

Edge 20 Fusion has a triple camera setup

As for the software, I had Motorola’s lightly customized MyUX interface on top of Android 11 and my unit was running the August Android security patch. The UI is very similar to Stock Android with the Moto app and Facebook (uninstallable) added, except for the Google app.

The Moto app has a list of Moto actions, which are shortcut gestures that you can use to perform actions on your phone. Older Moto actions such as double chops to switch flashlights and double crank gestures to activate the camera will continue to work. Motorola has promised to upgrade the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion to Android 12 and Android 13 and a two-year security update. It also claims to provide business-grade security with an end-to-end ThinkShield for mobile protection.

One of the notable software features of the Edge 20 series is called ReadyFor. This allows you to connect your smartphone to an external display and use all apps and games on the big screen. Ready for PC allows you to connect your smartphone to a Windows PC, but you need a companion app for that. I will test this during a full review.

If you’re looking for a smartphone with clean software and compatible hardware, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion offers some potential. But how does it counter the competition? Notice Gadgets 360.

