Why Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin fights NASA and SpaceX





It’s a new chapter in the battle of millionaires in space, and stakes are higher.

CNET

One battle between millionaires may be over, but the war continues. Forget Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, and the short joy of the edge of the universe that I saw last month. A real notable conflict is between Bezos’ Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, with stakes much higher than the Karman line, and a fictional boundary marking the beginning of the universe. This feud could trap NASA and hold the hostage’s main plan to return to the moon.

In April, NASA adopted the SpaceX and its starship concept and in 2024 provided a vehicle to carry Astronaut Artemis to the Moon. In the process, fellow applicants Blue Origin and Dynetics were snubbed. Blue Origin filed a proceeding against NASA in federal court on Monday after the protest was rejected by the US Government Accountability Office.

From the lab to your inbox. Get the latest scientific articles from CNET every week.

“Blue Origin has filed a proceeding in the US Federal Claims Court to correct a flaw in the acquisition process found in NASA’s human landing system,” Blue Origin said in a statement. “We firmly believe that the issues identified in this procurement and their consequences must be addressed to restore equity, create competition and ensure a safe return to the American Moon. . “

NASA’s decision to select only one human landing system contractor for the lunar mission was surprising. Space agency executives wanted to win multiple awards to enable a competitive development process. NASA later stated that Congress did not properly allocate enough funds to provide the two contracts. In the resulting protest, Blue Origin and Dynetics argued that the terms of the program should have been revised when it became clear that NASA had the budget to win one award. In addition, the protest alleged that NASA had improperly negotiated the final price with three low bidders, SpaceX.

Although these allegations were dismissed by GAO and the proceedings were sealed on Monday, Blue Origin’s allegations indicate that they would cite the same information presented to GAO with “additional confidential information.”

In short, Blue Origin has filed a lawsuit as NASA and the federal government endorsed Mask and SpaceX.

Oh, were you unaware of this pattern of space-based contempt and malice? Do I have a story for you?

Connected by passion and divided by the pursuit

Legend has it that there was a time when Mask and Bezos were friendly competitors in space, uh … space.

In 2004, when both space companies were still in their infancy, they were filmed eating together. After the meeting, SpaceX successfully launched the first test launch of Falcon 1 in 2008, during which Blue Origin conducted several low-altitude low-altitude flights of small test vehicles during the four years.

In 1/2004, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos gathered for a meal to discuss the universe.

It was one of their few face-to-face interactions.

The conversations they made fully capture the different approaches they have taken to space exploration.

This is the story pic.twitter.com/g8hAsEj3d4

Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) March 1, 2021

The duo had barely disturbed each other for nearly a decade, but by 2013 it was clear that the relationship had deteriorated. At that time, NASA was trying to lease the historic launch pad 39A, which sent Astronaut Apollo to the Moon. Both companies made a proposal. However, before the tenant was elected, Blue Origin filed a protest following comments from NASA administrator Charles Bolden. This was interpreted by the Bezos company in favor of SpaceX. Eventually, GAO refused the protest and SpaceX got the launch pad. The entire episode was played in a very similar way to the latest dust-up via HLS.

In response to the Blue Origin protest, Musk cast a public shadow on Bezos and began a war of language and legal tactics that continues today.

“If (Blue Origin) sees a vehicle that meets NASA’s manned criteria and can be docked with a space station over the next five years, it’s the purpose of Pad 39A, we’ll be happy to meet their needs. “Musk told SpaceNews at the time. “Frankly, I think you’re likely to find a unicorn dancing in a duct of fire.”

A little over a year later, SpaceX won another victory over Blue Origin with the help of the federal government. This time, the US Patent Tribunal has determined that most of the Blue Origin patents for landing space launch rockets in the ocean are not really patentable. SpaceX argued that the concept had already been devised by various people in science and science fiction novels for decades, and the board agreed.

Let’s start street fighting

Up to this point, tensions between SpaceX and Blue Origin were less commonly known unless the space industry was closely watched. It began to change when Blue Origin landed one of the New Shepard rockets for the first time historically successfully. The company and Bezos shouted milestones from the summit as SpaceX was about to land one of the Falcon 9 rockets at the end of the mission, but at a time when it wasn’t yet successful.

Musk was keen to applaud, pointing out that SpaceX had successfully landed the “Grasshopper” prototype in 2012 and 2013. Also, the orbital missions carried out by Falcon 9 are much more complex and more difficult than “up and down” flights to New Shepard’s Karman line.

Bezos retorted the following month when SpaceX finally nailed the landing of the Falcon 9.

“When I landed on the Falcon’s Ballistic Booster Stage,” he added a sneaky congratulations to the ballistic part, adding “Welcome to the club!”

Congratulations to @SpaceX for landing on the Falcon Ballistic Booster Stage. Welcome to the club!

Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 22, 2015

Bezos and Musk also face potential competition when it comes to satellite broadband. SpaceX has already begun offering high-speed Internet from low earth orbit via Starlink, but another Bezos venture called Amazon is working on a similar offer called Project Kuiper.

In response to a 2019 article detailing Project Kyper, Musk simply called Bezos a Twitter copycat.

To the moon, Eron!

But the current chapter of the story of this 21st-century gorgeous billionaire Space Hatfield family and McCoy has the highest stake ever. This is about each person’s masterpiece. The visions of changing competing civilizations each want to be his legacy.

You’ve probably seen something about Musk’s bold plan to send humans to Mars and make us a “multiplanetary species.” Bezos is not a fan of this idea, and in 2019 he published his own idea for the future of mankind. It involves putting much of our heavy industry into orbit, along with some cool space stations, to better preserve the Earth’s environment.

Currently playing: Watch this: Jeff Bezos reveals plans for the moon and beyond

3:33

And the “Road to Space” Bezos, described in 2019, will pass through the moon, lander and rover designed by Blue Origin.

“It’s time to go back to the moon and stay,” Bezos declared on stage.

However, the price of Blue Origin to make that happen didn’t seem to be right for NASA. Instead, SpaceX’s Starship is the same vehicle that Musk plans to use to carry out Mars’ masterpieces, and the space agency is currently planning its next action.

As a result, Blue Origin has returned to the playbook it used in the past when it fought NASA’s decision in the federal bureaucracy in support of SpaceX. When the route turned out to be a dead end again, the next move was a media campaign criticizing Starship as a lunar module, noting that “it looks very complex and risky.”

This infographic is not approved by NASA or SpaceX.

Blue origin

Not surprisingly, Musk responded on Twitter, stating that the criticisms of Blue Origin were basically furious, pointing out SpaceX’s record of a successful mission to the International Space Station.

Flight 16 is very unlikely. The Starship payload into orbit is about 150 tonnes, so up to eight to fill the 1200 tonnes tank of the Moon Starship.

Without flaps and heat shields, Starship is much lighter. We don’t add much lunar landing legs (1/6 gravity). All you need is 1/2 full, or 4 tanker flights.

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2021

Blue Origin’s recent proceedings came after the last attempt to persuade NASA with cold cash. At the end of last month, in an open letter to NASA administrator Bill Nelson, Bezos offered to cover NASA’s $ 2 billion in exchange for the HLS contract. It was essentially a Hail Mary Pass with a significant discount after the sale to competitors had already taken place.

But for now, NASA says it wants to go to the moon with SpaceX and SpaceX alone. Blue Origin still refuses to make concessions, even if it means delaying the fate of the human moon in the process. NASA’s new boots 2024 goal on the moon is, generously, always ambitious and now feels twice as impossible as major contracts are bound in court. ..

A space agency representative told CNET, “We will provide you with the latest information to return to the Moon as soon as possible, as soon as possible under Artemis, and safely.”

SpaceX did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

FollowCNET’s 2021 cosmic calendar keeps all the latest space news of the year up to date. You can also add it to your Google Calendar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/why-jeff-bezos-blue-origin-is-going-to-war-with-nasa-and-spacex/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos