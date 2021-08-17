Will CMS reimburse the cost of medical device innovation?





Regulation of medical devices can often be a delicate balance. On the one hand, if you want to ensure that your device is safe for your patients, you need to be absolutely cautious. A rushed approval process can endanger people whose devices are designed to assist.

On the other hand, unnecessarily strict control and extension of the approval timeline can be dangerous in and of itself. Withholding approval can deprive patients of life-changing or life-saving innovations.

That general story was once again highlighted by the decision to postpone the new Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technologies (MCIT) rules. The rule was originally scheduled to come into effect in March 2021, but was subsequently postponed until May and then until December.

This rule will allow Medicare beneficiaries to use breakthrough medical devices, innovative new technologies approved through the FDA’s breakthrough device program. Critics have expressed concern about the suitability of these devices for Medicare patients who are 65 years of age or older and often live with disabilities.

Guaranteeing coverage of all market-approved Medicare patients with minimal or no evidence of the Medicare population and no need to create evidence of the Medicare population means that these devices Beneficiaries, who can be problematic in showing value and ensuring that Medicare is free of additional risks, said health and welfare services (HHS) officials.

However, others expressed deep dissatisfaction with the delay, arguing that MCIT could help alleviate health inequality.

I believe MCIT can affect the lives of many patients, especially those living in rural areas, a cardiologist said in public comments. MCIT’s promise is that new technology built on strong evidence can sew our healthcare structures together.

What the rule means to achieve

To give some background to the debate: When bringing a new medical device to market, manufacturers have to jump over many regulatory hoops. For anyone who wants to sell their device in the United States, the first and most important is FDA approval.

This is usually a fairly Byzantine process, but the FDA launched a groundbreaking device program in 2016 with the goal of expediting approval in certain cases. It can be used when the device meets urgent needs and the patient lacks an equally good alternative.

As of March of this year, manufacturers are also able to apply for the FDA Safer Technology Program (STeP). This speeds up patient access to devices that are targeted for less serious conditions.

US manufacturers welcome these initiatives, but are keenly aware that FDA approval is only part of the regulatory puzzle. Everything is going well with the device on the market, but if the manufacturer wants to benefit the entire patient population, it should also get reimbursement approval from the Medicare & Medicaid Service Center (CMS). This will ensure access to 44 million Medicare recipients (15% of the US population).

The new MCIT rule, proposed by the CMS last year and finalized in January, means that breakthrough device makers will be able to get a CMS refund on the day they are approved by the FDA market.

Medicare covers its use nationwide for four years. At that point, if the device manufacturer has generated sufficient clinical data, you can apply for permanent compensation.

The Patient Safety Group ECRI has warned that MCIT will remove the incentive for manufacturers to conduct further safety trials. However, the four-year time limit is intended to provide just such an incentive.

In general, the MCIT pathway aims to provide qualified medical devices with national rather than local Medicare coverage, explains Thomas Miller, life science leader at Nixon Gwilt Law. .. This route means a lot of smoothing out existing New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) programs. This program is long and can lead to delays in coverage and adoption of innovative technologies.

Innovation and regulation

The problem is that going through the FDA’s breakthrough device process does not specifically mean that the device is safe or effective for Medicare patients. Existing NTAP rules give CMS their own opportunity to analyze evidence, but MCIT rules do not provide that level of flexibility.

He points out that this is a problem that can be harmful to patients and can cost enormous amounts of money into Medicare programs that are innovative but potentially ineffective.

On the other hand, the FDA’s own review process is undoubtedly rigorous. Moreover, even if Medicare refunds it, the doctor is not obliged to use the breakthrough device. It simply gives them additional options.

In a public comment requested by the CMS, dozens of patients and physicians upheld the rules, arguing that physicians should be empowered to analyze evidence and make decisions based on patient needs. did.

It’s disappointing to have to ease expectations for new life-changing technologies. That’s because it usually takes 10 years before I can get Medicare to pay for these products if I can get compensation for these products. An old man living in multiple health conditions.

Miller believes that the current administration is right to delay the rules, giving him time to handle some of the potential impacts. That said, he expects to see it come back a little more clearly and with some additional safeguards.

He says delaying the rules doesn’t seem to help the general public, and ultimately innovators, more than move the current program forward.

Meanwhile, he states that the number of technologies affected is actually quite small. To date, less than 400 devices have been granted FDA breakthrough status, and a small number of devices are designated each year. The device in question should also fall into the existing Medicare coverage category, but many of these technologies do not.

The opportunities created by this redemption program are exciting for manufacturers looking to gain strong market share at launch, but the program is only designed to provide access to products that are at the forefront of innovation. , Says Miller.

It is not yet known if this rule will actually come into effect in December or if there will be a further delay. There is a strong view on both sides, and MCIT delays are a classic example of the old struggle between innovation and regulation.

