Inside the automatic baggage processing system





BNP Associates can claim to have invented the first automatic baggage claim system in 1971. Half a century later, such systems have become a familiar feature at airports around the world.

The challenge to the airport is almost the same as it was then. Manually moving baggage between an airport terminal and an aircraft is time consuming, costly and labor intensive. Check-in conveyor automation, baggage screening, sorting, makeup and collection have been proven to improve process efficiency, passenger experience and safety.

According to a ResearchAndMarkets report, Global Airport Baggage Handling Market, 2021 Process Automation Post Pandemic to Drive Marginal Growth, the global airport baggage handling market is worth $ 5.4 billion in 2019 and will grow at a CAGR of 0.5% by 2025. It is expected.

The report shows that major market vendors integrate technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), radio frequency identification (RFID), robotics, and blockchain to create an end-to-end baggage handling solution in a complete package that includes services. It states that it is focused on providing. Market leaders are also partnering with technology start-ups to provide a complete portfolio of baggage handling solutions. At the same time, new entrants in the field of process automation are developing technologies to reduce baggage mishandling.

Baggage handling systems currently account for 87.7% of the market share, but baggage management systems (coordination, tracking, tracking, messages) are better as airports and airlines focus on reducing baggage mishandling. Expected to increase at a fast pace.

ResearchAndMarkets predicts that demand for new baggage handling systems will come primarily from Greenfield Airport in countries such as China and India, but demand for upgrades and modifications of older baggage handling systems will be seen primarily in North America and Europe. increase.

Achievements: Automatic baggage handling at Stansted Airport

London Stansted Airport recently completed a 70m upgrade of its baggage handling system, replacing existing conveyor belts and chutes with the world’s longest 2.4km truck and adding 180 automatic carts to improve efficiency. rice field. The low-energy automated system designed by the Beumer Group constitutes the largest upgrade since the terminal opened in 1991.

The new system can reach speeds of up to 5 meters (18 km / h) per second. This means that the bag will move in just 6 minutes from check-in at Stansted to ready for loading on an aircraft.

Passengers simply hand over their baggage at check-in, but underneath the terminal is a highly automated and complex system that ensures that the right baggage arrives on the right flight. “The Beumer autover system uses the latest digital technology to guarantee London Stansted baggage operation for years to come, improving both passenger and airline performance.”

The project also included the installation of baggage scanners required by EU regulations and the connection of automated systems to the new check-in area of ​​Stansteds, which opened in 2019.

“With the integration of end-to-end baggage handling systems, Stansted Airport is known for its ability to grow and serve airline customers and passengers, as well as operate with a highly efficient baggage handling design. We will place Stansted in a modern airport league, improving the trackability and security of baggage at all stages of the handling process, “said Klaus Schfer, Chief Executive Officer of Beumer Group UK.

Self-driving car arrives at Kentucky tarmac

Across the Atlantic, the US Cincinnati / North Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is testing a self-driving car to transport luggage between terminals and aircraft in a project launched in 2020.

The project will include equipping one of the airport’s luggage transport vehicles, a tugboat on the ground, with the self-driving car technology of software company ThorDrive. CVG plans to explore a variety of applications and use cases with the goal of ultimately retrofitting solutions to ground equipment used by passengers and cargo airlines. The testing phase of the project began in February.

“The self-driving car used in the test still has a human operator, and the main focus of the project is to safely navigate the very important safety environment in and around the aircraft.

“At that time, we were not only adapting the software to the environment, but also training to recognize the aircraft,” said ThorDrive’s vice president of business development, where autonomous technology was first developed at Seoul National University in South Korea. One Edward Shelton explains. ..

“There are other airports of interest, but as far as we know, no airport is as far away as Cincinnati. We believe that Cincinnati has the only active autonomous tractor in North America.”

According to Shelton, the self-driving car used in the test still has a human operator, and the main focus of the project is to safely navigate the critical safety environment in and around the apron aircraft. That is.

CVG is no wonder for innovations that are already deploying networks of IoT sensors and other technology solutions to help staff better understand and manage the flow of people and baggage. Since 2014, it was also the first airport in the United States to use IoT technology in the security screening area.

Avinor is looking for a private partner for automatic baggage processing

Avinor, a state-owned limited company that operates most of Norway’s private airports, is leading a research project aimed at bringing baggage handling into the 21st century.

Recognizing that the need for handling solutions is a significant challenge for airports and airlines around the world, Avinor has partnered with private suppliers to partner with private suppliers for the first and last miles of the baggage handling process from baggage hall to aircraft. Aims to automate.

The solution involves working together with humans and automated systems to load and unload baggage on the loading platform and transport carriers between storage facilities and aircraft. According to Avinor, seamless interaction between automated processes and surrounding infrastructure is important. This means that new technologies need to be integrated with existing systems and third-party equipment.

The project is currently in the sketching and research phase, funded by Innovation Norway and supported by the Norwegian Government’s financial management agency and supplier development program.

By using Oslo Airport as a test site, Avinor hopes that the partnership will be the first company to fully automate the baggage handling process and that this solution will be used worldwide.

Integrated security screening

Security screening can also be optimized using an automated baggage handling system. In 2019, Florida’s Miami International Airport (MIA) will feature 12 new CTX 9800 explosives detection system machines, 102 mobile inspection tables, and a approximately 9-mile conveyor that is part of a 18,000-foot-2 baggage adjustment area. Announcing a new $ 324 million fully automated system consisting of belts.

The mobile inspection table autonomously receives bags that require additional screening and delivers them to the 52 Transportation Security Administration inspection stations. Eliminates the need for inspectors to lift and pull, improving tracking accuracy and speeding up the baggage screening process.

Affiliated company special mobility

Wheelchairs and less mobile transportation for the airport industry

August 28, 2020

Amatec

Aviation fuel equipment for airports

August 28, 2020

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.airport-technology.com/features/bags-innovation-inside-automated-baggage-handling-systems/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos