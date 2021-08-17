AO Bertha Machine Crunches 2 Millionth Refrigerator — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Online electricity retailer AO has recycled more than 2 million refrigerators at its Telford recycling plant.

Covid-19 restrictions have forced some council recycling sites to shut down, resulting in more illegal dumping in the UK since last year.

During the blockage period from April 2020 to April 2021, AO received more than 328,000 unwanted refrigerators from customers at its factory, an increase of 68% compared to the previous year.

Since 2017, pureplay has been responsible for disposing of unwanted refrigerators for its customers, thanks to a refrigerator crunch machine called Bertha.

Refrigerators are notorious for being difficult to safely dispose of because they contain more harmful gases than the average appliance, but AO’s 80-ton machine can handle 100 refrigerators an hour. increase.

With the help of Berthas, AO can handle over 700,000 refrigerators annually. This is 20% of all white goods that are discarded each year.

The machine is the height of a three-story house. The heavy metal chain is rotated at about 500 rpm in a closed container to generate a vortex that crushes the refrigerator into small pieces.

It also treats harmful gases and oils stored in refrigerators that can damage the environment if released into the atmosphere. Hazardous gases are trapped between small pockets of insulating foam, which are safely removed in a closed chamber.

When Bertha finishes his work, the material is reused for other household items such as sustainable ventilation products.

Robert Sant, MD of AOR ecycling, said:

We always want to do more. As a retailer, we want to take responsibility for the entire recycling process and hope it won’t be long before we can create a new refrigerator using the plastics we manufacture.

