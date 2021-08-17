App-based diagnostics are approaching, but control is essential-Med-Tech Innovation





Adrian Tombling, Wizards & Rogers Partner and Patent Attorney, highlights the steps innovators can take to protect their ideas on their way to the market.

Artificial intelligence is already widely used to inform the diagnosis and treatment of various health conditions, and app-based tools are increasingly being used to ensure safety and effectiveness. There is growing concern that tight control is needed.

One of the latest examples of app-based diagnostic tools is Google’s Dermatology Assistance Tool. It is designed for use by the general public to identify conditions that may require clinical investigation. Large amounts of data are processed, analyzed and visualized to develop algorithms that can diagnose specific groups of skin conditions. While these AI-based tools themselves are not new, the development of diagnostic tools for patients is an important area of ​​interest for medical technology innovators.

To ensure its safety and effectiveness, the Google app has CE marking. The requirements for obtaining the CE mark depend on several factors, including flagging conditions of concern and providing diagnostics. In this case, the app is being used to flag the condition and should be investigated by a formal diagnostic clinician. AI systems used to provide evidence-based clinical diagnostics require a higher level of approval.

Many other AI-enabled diagnostic tools are used in clinical settings, at-home patients, or both.

However, recently the MHRA has expressed concern about whether chatbots are undergoing sufficient clinical trials. More products are constantly on the market by recognizing the important role that AI-enabled diagnostic tools can play in preventive medicine and facilitating personalized patient care. However, the proliferation of tools to enter the market makes it more difficult for regulators and consumers to assess their relative effectiveness and safety.

To address this, the government launched MHRA’s new two-year delivery plan on July 4, 2021, with the goal of providing medical services with safe and fast access to the most innovative products. Did. The plan includes the evolution and strengthening of regulatory frameworks to ensure that AI-based medical technology is underpinned by solid evidence and to provide more responsive safety monitoring and risk management systems. increase.

After leaving the EU, the UK has the opportunity to establish a world-leading regulatory approval system to facilitate new diagnostic technology market entry while ensuring that it meets the required efficacy, quality and safety standards. .. More emphasis on management and risk management for these tools to serve their purpose and achieve the right balance between falsely raising patient concerns (false positives) and optimizing detection rates. Must be placed. In the future, additional indications may be needed to reassure consumers of the best diagnostic tools available to meet their needs.

For healthcare innovators, there is still an opportunity to stay ahead of the innovation curve by developing AI-based diagnostic solutions that are easy to use and support patient care. In order to commercialize the investment to bring such tools to market, it is necessary to consider the possibility of ensuring the patent protection of the developed algorithm and the diagnostic method adopted. As most patent offices around the world consider medical applications technical, software-based innovations are subject to patent protection as long as they not only perform administrative functions such as bookings, but also provide diagnostic solutions. It’s more likely.

The 20-year market exclusivity associated with patent protection aims to reward innovators in this sector for their investment in developing innovative technologies that will benefit them. However, in some cases, depending on the nature of the innovation, IP experts may advise you to keep the technology confidential rather than pursuing a published patent application. This approach poses more risk and should be considered carefully, but it may extend the duration of commercial compensation. Other forms of IP protection, such as copyright, trademark, and design registration, should also be considered.

Clearly, as more app-based diagnostic tools enter the market, more focus needs on control and risk management. The government is focusing on strengthening the role of regulators, which is a welcome step and innovators need to provide solid evidence of the effectiveness of their technology. Investing this way is worth the commercial reward, and innovators need to seek holistic IP advice on their way to the market.

