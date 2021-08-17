China is stepping up technology scrutiny with unfair competition, rules on important data





New regulations are also planned to protect critical information infrastructures that will reduce the share of Internet platforms after SAMR China’s draft rules address anti-competitive behavior and data misuse.

Shanghai, August 17 (Reuters)-China moves to strengthen control of its technology sector on Tuesday, announcing detailed rules aimed at addressing unfair competition and the handling of critical corporate data. ..

Beijing has been reversing its years of laissez-faire approach in recent months because of the risk of abusing market power to curb competition, misuse consumer information and violate consumer rights. So, we are strengthening our efforts on the Internet platform.

As part of an expanding crackdown, companies such as e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (9988.HK) and social media company Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) have been fined heavily and drafted new legislation on innovation and monopoly. I vowed to do it.

On Tuesday, the State Market Regulatory Authority (SAMR) issued a series of draft regulations banning unfair competition and limiting the use of user data.

Hong Kong-listed Internet stocks fell after the rules were released. Video platform Bilibili Inc (9626.HK) was down 7.4%, and Tencent, Alibaba, and food delivery service Meituan (3690.HK) were down 4.1%, 4.2%, and 2.6%, respectively.

Michael Norris, Research and Strategy Manager at Shanghai-based consultancy Agency China, said:

“If promulgated, regulations could increase the compliance burden on transaction platforms such as e-commerce marketplaces and short shoppingable video apps.”

In this January 2, 2014 photographic illustration, a map of China is displayed through a computer screen magnifying glass showing Singapore’s two-digit numbers. Photo taken on January 2, 2014. REUTERS / Edgar Su / File Photo

No traffic hijacking

Internet operators must not “support the conduct or implementation of unfair competition on the Internet, disrupt the order of market competition, or influence fair transactions in the market.” The State Administration of Market Control (SAMR) wrote in a published draft. For public feedback before the September 15 deadline.

Specifically, regulators have stated that operators must not use data or algorithms to hijack traffic or influence user choices. You also may not use any technical means to illegally obtain or use the data of other operators.

Companies are also prohibited from creating or disseminating misleading information to damage the reputation of their competitors and are used to attract positive reviews, coupons, or “red envelopes” ( Marketing practices such as cash incentives) should be stopped.

Shortly after the draft technical rules were announced, the Chinese Cabinet announced that it would also implement regulations to protect key information infrastructure operators from September 1.

The state legislature passed in 2017, stating that operators need to perform annual security inspections and risk assessments and prioritize the purchase of “safe and reliable network products and services.” It details the groundbreaking cybersecurity law.

The Chinese government has also acquired ownership of the domestic entities of social media giants ByteDance and Weibo (WB.O), Reuters reported on Tuesday citing corporate filings.

Reported by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Yingzhi Yang in Beijing.Edited by Lincoln Feast and Jason Neely

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/china-issues-draft-rules-banning-unfair-competition-internet-sector-2021-08-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos