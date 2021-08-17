Tech News News & Top Stories, a long voyage of pirate games that was supposed to make a splash





It is intended to be a blockbuster game that puts Singapore on the world map of video game development and was welcomed by industry observers here when it was announced in 2017.

However, recent reports suggest that there is a problem with the development of Skull & Bones, a pirate game by the Singapore office of French game giant Ubisoft, famous for Assassin’s Creed.

The game has been in development since 2013 and is said to have been very long and cost more than US $ 120 million (S $ 163 million) so far.

Large-budget AAA games can take two to five years to build, with some development budgets reaching over US $ 50 million.

Ubisoft said the game will be released between April 1st and March 31st, 2023, after the first announced 2018 launch has been postponed several times.

The game has also passed an internal test milestone called “Alpha”. This usually precedes a public testing phase called “beta”.

“Passing Alpha was a big win,” Darryl Long, managing director of Ubisoft Singapore, said at a media event on August 6th.

According to an article on video game news site Kotaku last month, a request from the Singaporean government may have partially prevented the cancellation of the game.

Other companies may have reportedly canceled the title if they were developing it.

In exchange for a “generous grant,” Kotaku said Ubisoft Singapore will have to release a new original Game Intellectual Property (IP) over the next few years and hire workers in the studio here.

When asked about this, Digital Industry Singapore received a 2016 grant from the Economic Development Commission (EDB) to Ubisoft Singapore to develop AAA game titles from Singapore and support the employment of locals. Given, he told The Straits Times. It is not specified whether the game is Skull & Bones.

Digital Industry Singapore is a joint office of Infocomm Media Development Authority involved in the EDB, Enterprise Singapore, and technology sectors.

“The goal is to help local talent learn in studios around the world in collaboration with Ubisoft’s experienced game developers, build skill sets for local developers, and continue to work on exciting projects. It was to do, “said Digital. Industry Singapore.

He added that there was no significant delay in the original timeline predicted by Ubisoft Singapore, except for the one caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Skull & Bones is said to have undergone multiple revisions and turns. Questions that could affect how the game works, such as whether the gamer played as a pirate or as a ship, were revisited many times.

Prior to becoming its own game, the title was planned as a multiplayer extension to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag in 2013. Ubisoft Singapore worked on the naval battle section of the game.

When contacted, the Singapore studio said Skull & Bones was “built using state-of-the-art technology and the latest version of Ubisoft’s proprietary Anvil engine.”

“The team is proud of what they have achieved so far and is excited to share this new original IP with players at the right time,” he added.

Regarding Skull & Bones, Ubisoft’s Long said, “We are facing many challenges facing new IP, and we see many examples even in video games and movies.”

