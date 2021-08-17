Smarten Spaces launches powerful innovations for new hybrid workplaces





Experience a groundbreaking hybrid scheduler at work that leverages artificial intelligence for maximum flexibility.

New York, August 17, 2021 / PRNewswire /-SmartenSpaces, an award-winning global leader in digital workplace technology, today’s flagship product with a new hybrid scheduler that maximizes employee engagement and collaboration. Announced a new version of Jumpree. , And productivity.

Smarten Spaces

According to Gartner[1]”Organizations are facing the future of hybrids, and 75% of hybrid or remote knowledge workers say they have high expectations for flexibility.”

Smarten Spaces has grown significantly by helping companies get back to work and move to a hybrid workplace. With all my learning and experience, I have released a new version of Jumpree. It integrates workplace and employee technology into an easy-to-use employee experience app, a single platform with integrated analytics, and over 80-box integration with business applications and sensors.

“After helping companies around the world move to a new hybrid workplace, we learned that transforming the way we work is essential. Today’s leaders improve collaboration and give employees To be empowered, you must have the flexibility of your role model. SmartenSpaces co-founder and CPO Anushka Verghese said:

The intuitive technology platform is tailored to each client’s environment and offers:

New mobile and desktop technology for employees and managers to plan hybrid schedules for telecommuting and working from the office.

Synchronous scheduling with colleagues, teams, and flexible spaces.

AI-led recommendations to assist managers and employees in planning the most productive and engaging hybrid schedules.

Desk reservations, meeting room reservations, and visitor management to get back to work safely.

Full visibility into how employees adapt to the new hybrid environment through advanced reporting and analysis.When

Detailed space utilization data to improve space planning and decision making.

Having deployed solutions in more than 100 cities of many Fortune 500 companies, including the world’s largest banks, FMCG and technology companies, the key to success is full transparency and decision-making authority for employees and organizations. It was the ability to provide. Hybrid work requires a plan to integrate into the new version of Jumpree, a fusion of employee involvement, space management, and technology.

About Smarten Spaces: Smarten Spaces’ digital workplace technology is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, with 1 million people in more than 100 cities around the world, including New York, Chicago, London, Sydney, Helsinki, Moscow, Australia and Singapore. Deployed to over users. The Smarten Spaces platform is fully integrated with Microsoft, Kone, and over 80 global free workplace solutions.

Smarten Spaces provides a full-featured workplace safety and flexible technology platform to help businesses navigate new hybrid workplaces. SaaS technology uses Workforce Scheduling to extend HotDesking to create a seamless digital Workplace Experience and simplify space management. This brings together key employee and workplace considerations for a future-proof solution. Smarten Spaces recently won the Two Stevie Awards at the 2021 American Business Awards and the Artificial Intelligence Innovation & Entrepreneur of the Year, along with the Urban Innovation Champion of the Cities of the Future hosted by HSBC Women’s Championship and the COVID Management of Year. IT Services at Singapore Business Review 2020 at SBR Management Excellence Awards. Smarten Spaces was named one of Singapore’s Hottest Startups by Singapore Business Review 2020 and one of the Top 5 Most Innovative Startups to Secure Your Office by Business World. I was chosen as one.

