Cathie Wood says Michael Burry doesn’t understand the field of innovation after betting on the ARK fund





Cathie Wood called Michael Burry on social media after a “big short” investor bet on her flagship Ark Innovation Exchange Traded Fund.

“For his honor, Michael Burry made a great call based on fundamentals and recognized the brewing of disasters in the housing / mortgage market. He saw explosive growth and investment opportunities in the field of innovation. I don’t think you understand the fundamentals you’re creating, “Wood tweeted Tuesday morning.

A regulatory filing discovered by CNBC Pro on Monday showed Barry’s bet on Woods’ ARK Innovation ETF using the option. Barry’s Scion Asset Management purchased 2,355 put contracts in the second quarter and retained them until the end of the term. Investors benefit from puts when the price of the underlying security falls. It is not clear if Barry’s position is beneficial or if he still holds a short bet.

Barry was one of the first investors to call and profit from the subprime mortgage crisis. He was featured in Michael Lewis’s book The Big Short and the subsequent Oscar-winning film of the same name.

Wood made a name for himself after the 2020 banner. ARK Innovation returned nearly 150% as the fund held large stakes such as Zoom and Terradock, which thrived during the pandemic. “Innovation” is the name Wood advertises on its popular YouTube channel. According to FactSet, the fund currently has approximately $ 22.5 billion in assets under management.

Hothand investors are getting a lot of attention from the young demographics she said she appreciates where innovation is in the world today. Traders in the Reddit chat room call Wood “Cathie BAE” and “Queen Cathie” and post a photo of Wood on a T-shirt that says “In Cathie We Trust.”

However, some of Wood’s top holdings are controversial because of their high reputation, and many are making little or no profit.

Stocks in Wood’s flagship fund, ARK Innovation, bottomed out in May as investors turned to value stocks in early 2021 and lost tech stocks. However, ETFs ended 9% above the second quarter. ARK Innovation’s share is still down 6% year-to-date.

Zoom in Icon Arrows are facing outwards

Barry’s submissions by the end of the previous quarter also show that he increased his Tesla put position during the period. Wood has been a Tesla bull for many years. Electric vehicle manufacturers are No. 1 in ARK innovation, accounting for more than 10% of all ETFs.

Take a look at the rest of Wood’s Twitter thread here.

“In our view, the seeds of the innovation blast that @ ARKInvest is devoted to researching were planted in the 20 years that ended with the collapse of technology and telecom. These technologies, which have been pregnant for over 20 years, are: It’s going to transform the world in 10 years. For years, “Wood’s Twitter thread continued.

“If we’re right, GDP and revenue growth will diminish until early technology opportunities begin to move the macro needle. In this environment, innovation-based strategies should distinguish themselves.” Wood said.

“Commodity price deflation is cyclical, but it is increasing the secular power caused by technologically enabled disruptive innovations (” good deflation “) and creative destruction (” bad deflation “).” Said Wood’s tweet.

“Many commodity prices have fallen since mid-May. Lumber-65-70%, Copper-10-15%, Oil-10%. Unexpected appreciation of the dollar is also negative for commodity prices. Currently Manheim is declining in the automobile index, which is a major index for new car sales. “

“Most bears seem to believe that inflation will continue to accelerate, investment periods will be shortened, and valuations will be destroyed. We believe it is a supply chain-related / short-term inflation surge. Nevertheless, both stocks and bonds have risen since March, “Wood concludes.

Wood is one of the few investors who oppose grain when it comes to inflation. While many market participants are worried about rising prices, the founders of ARK Invest anticipate deflation as commodity prices collapse, Washington’s tax policy stalemate, and innovation trends take off. ..

Scion Asset Management did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

In a report from YunLi on CNBC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/17/cathie-wood-says-michael-burry-doesnt-understand-innovation-space-after-he-bets-against-ark-fund.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos