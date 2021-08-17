Influential innovations need to focus on reasons, not methods





Chief Technology Officer of Xerox.

Getty

“Innovation” is one of the most commonly used buzzwords in today’s business. Everyone, from politicians to professors, talks about innovation as technology is the backbone of an increasingly globalized society.

Many companies are flashy and focused on developing new technologies, but too many are at the heart of innovation, missing impact. Not only the impact on each company and its stakeholders, but also the impact on the world. True innovation helps solve some of the biggest problems affecting business, society and the planet.

But how do you create a destructive solution that has a significant impact on improving people’s lives and best commercializes these experiences?

To impact both social and business levels, companies move away from unconstrained innovation models and instead focus on technological advances that solve specific customer problems through a structured innovation process. We need to develop an innovation framework that is based on.

Take a customer-driven innovation approach.

It all starts with a customer-centric innovation cycle centered on every business you’re trying to launch. When managing an innovation portfolio, companies need to look at the entire portfolio in both outside-in and inside-out worldviews. Research centers often tend to think about things from an inside-out perspective, focusing on what they are good at and what they can do. The problem with this approach often leads to new technologies that look for problems. As a result, the technology may be premature for the market, too narrow to make sense, or at worst, the technology may have no market.

It is also essential to incorporate an external perspective so that the solution can respond to growing markets with strong customer attraction. This means analyzing markets and trends to find out where the venture capital industry is investing and where customers are spending money. This combination allows enterprises to identify areas that are well-matched to their core capabilities and strategically address the largest growing markets that have the greatest impact.

Develop an innovation pipeline.

Once you’ve identified the problems your enterprise is trying to solve with new disruptive technologies, the next step is to create a structured innovation pipeline to move these technologies from ideas to the market.

The model used by many companies is the goal-achieving process. Here we start with a lot of ideas at the front end and go through a series of stage gates based on the achievement of major milestones. The front of the goal-achieving process focuses on testing ideas, investigating technical feasibility, and ensuring that the problem is one that people want to solve right away.

One way research centers can mitigate the risk of this research at the forefront of the goal-achieving process is to practice open innovation. This means forming partnerships with external companies and government agencies to expand growth opportunities in mutually beneficial relationships. For example, Xerox’s Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) has succeeded in developing new technologies in collaboration with government agencies such as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). This is valuable because it retains the right to commercialize IP from those institutions. project. The ideal way to identify a good partner is to focus on government agencies and businesses with complementary capabilities and expertise to develop the technology that best suits their customers’ needs.

Drive innovation through the pipeline.

The next step in driving innovation using a customer-driven approach is to verify problem-solving suitability, or to have a solution to an urgent market problem that allows an enterprise to meet the requirements of its target customers. Is to prove that. It’s important to attract key customers who are willing to innovate their business. This is called “customer discovery”. This gives enterprises unprecedented insights such as how to integrate new technologies into existing systems and workflows.

For clarity, this is more than just asking the customer what they want. Instead, it’s important to have an interactive dialogue with the customer to understand the problem, use demonstrators and mockups to explore the “possible art”, and iterate based on feedback. By working with these key customers, companies can ensure that the problem they are focusing on is large enough to solve and that they are solving it the right way.

In some cases, conversations with these customers can lead to co-innovation and co-investment opportunities to solve market problems and commercialize the resulting solutions together.

This happened recently with Eloque, an industry-based technology for things that remotely monitors the structural health of bridges, launched as a joint venture between Xerox and the Victorian Government of Australia. Another good example is the recent investment by Ford and Volkswagen in the self-driving car startup Argo AI.

After market analysis and customer discovery, proceed to commercialization mode. In this mode, you define a minimal viable product and verify product and market suitability through customer testing and iterative refinement. Offerings are well defined, and companies rely on customer feedback to determine market development strategies, offering placement, pricing, sales methods, and how to support future offerings. By using customer-driven innovation to establish this solid foundation, you are much more likely to successfully launch and scale your product.

Structure is the key to influence.

Many people think of innovation as the moment of a “light bulb” that magically brings game-changing ideas to the minds of scientists and researchers, but in reality it rarely happens. Instead, having a structured innovation process is key to developing and commercializing new technologies while reducing the risks of inherently high technology, markets, and execution in the process.

When companies implement this innovation framework and pull the thread through the entire goal-achieving process from the beginning, they will succeed in launching new disruptive technologies that have the greatest impact on the planet and society.

