Outriders Dev doesn’t know sales and hasn’t been paid royalties by Square Enix





Outriders

PCF

The long-term future of Outriders may be questionable, as the reality on earth isn’t as rosy as Square Enix showed it soon. When Outriders was released a few months ago, Square Enix said it was happy with the initial sale and its player-based size. But over time, People Can Fly is now talking about the rather strange situation that’s happening in the game right now.

People Can Fly said in a message on the investor’s website (via IGN) that they don’t really know how many copies Outriders sold. They estimate about 2-3 million people, but haven’t got the actual numbers from Square Enix itself.

Other problems? The game doesn’t seem to be profitable yet. The reason they’re talking to investors about this is that they were supposed to win royalties in games paid by Square Enix this month. But they didn’t. People Can Fly hasn’t earned royalties from it, as this indicates that the game hasn’t yet recovered development, QA, and marketing costs.

People Can Fly’s statement is frustrating because it talks about planning more projects outside of dealing with large publishers to give them more control over marketing, IP ownership, and more. There is an undercurrent. They said their own sales forecasts seemed to make the game profitable, but perhaps due to factors they couldn’t control, like Square Enixs’ marketing budget, it wasn’t.

Outriders

People can fly

After that, there is also a decision to launch the game on the Xbox Game Pass. This dramatically expands the player base of the game, but does not sell copies of the game either. Since Outriders is a game without DLC or microtransactions, there is no logical reason for players to buy or spend money on the game, given the Game Pass.

I don’t think People Can Fly is completely blamed here. Outriders seemed to have a breeze behind them, with over 120,000 players launched on Steam. That’s four times what an equivalent game like Marvel’s Avengers did at launch. However, the game was quickly cyberpunked by some pretty nasty bugs, such as poor performance on the platform, the death penalty, and a bug that deleted the entire inventory that hadn’t been fixed for a month, leaving or scaring the player. Away from them.

I don’t know what the future of Outriders will be. The first excitement of Square Enixs seemed to indicate that the game could be a significant expansion or sequel, but if it’s still not profitable, it’s probably not included in the card. Hmm. This will be another title in the Predator’s Cemetery, even though I still maintain it, which is more fun and better design than any other game that has failed in this genre.

Game development, its tough business. Take a closer look at whether Outriders will survive it in the long run.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God Rolls.

Get my science fiction novel, the Herokiller series, and The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also featured in audiobooks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2021/08/17/outriders-dev-doesnt-know-sales-hasnt-been-paid-royalties-by-square-enix/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos