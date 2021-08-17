Bypass Malaysia in the Asia Pacific region with Facebook and Google submarine cables





Kuala Lumpur, August 17 Tech giants Facebook and Google have announced apricot, a new submarine cable that enhances connectivity in the Asia Pacific region. A 12,000km long submarine cable connects Japan, Taiwan, Guam, Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore, but unfortunately Malaysia is not on the list.

This is seen as missing yet another opportunity for Malaysia, which aims to land the largest number of submarine cables in Southeast Asia by 2025 under My Digital.

According to a Facebook statement, the apricot features a state-of-the-art underwater reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer that uses a wavelength selection switch for gridless and flexible bandwidth configurations based on a time division multiplexing design.

Expected to be available in 2024, the cable system will meet the growing data demand in the region and provide an initial design capacity of over 190 Tbps to support existing cable systems such as Echo and Bifrost. He added that the new cable will help meet the growing demand for 4G, 5G and broadband services in the region.

Google also emphasized that the cable network offers the benefits of multiple paths to and from Asia, ensuring significantly higher restoring power for Google Cloud and digital services. As a result, Asian and start-ups can expect reduced latency, increased bandwidth, and increased resilience in connections between Southeast Asia, North Asia, and the United States.

Citing Analysys Mason’s study of the impact of Google’s APAC network infrastructure from 2010 to 2019, network investment increased total GDP by US $ 340 billion (approximately RM1.4 trillion), 110 in the APAC region. It turns out that 10,000 jobs have been added. ..

When Facebook announced the Echo and Biforst cable to provide a redundant and reliable connection between Southeast Asia and North America, MyIX gave a high-tech giant a pass to Malaysia due to an ongoing cabotage issue. Raised concern that there is. The cabotage issue began after former Transport Minister Dr. Wee Ka Zion revoked the exemption introduced by his predecessor to speed up the repair of submarine cables essential to the country’s Internet connectivity. ..

Leading technicians such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft and MyIX have written at least twice to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin calling for a reinstatement of the cabotage exemption for submarine cable repairs. As former Transport Minister Anthony Loke said, repairing Malaysian submarines took about 27 days, which is significantly longer than in ASEAN’s neighbors. This was due to a DSL process that required consultation with Masa (Malaysia Shipowners’ Association) before a foreign vessel with the required DP2 functionality could carry out its work. The tax exemption was introduced during the Hope Alliance administration in April 2019 after being requested by Telekom Malaysia and TimeDotCom with the support of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, led by Gobind Singh.

In April of this year, six ministries, including Miti, Treasury, Communications Multimedia, Transport, EPU, Medac and Mosty, were instructed to investigate the impact of cabotage policies on digital investment and the local shipping industry. rice field. We will be back with a recommendation within 2 weeks. Several months have passed and no government decision has been made.

Due to the lack of updates almost three months later, MyIX and Pikom issued a statement reminding us that the government’s silence on this issue continues to cause confusion with foreign investors. MyIX added that five of the six provinces are in favor of reinstating the cabotage exemption for foreign vessels repairing submarine cables in Malaysian waters. SoyaCincau

