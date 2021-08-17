Buoy Health strengthens its mission to transform the future of healthcare by hiring three new executives





New leaders bring rich experience in technology, public health and consumer market sectors

Boston, August 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / -AI-powered health navigation platform BuoyHealth (Buoy) today announced the election of three new members of its executives. Brian Kendal is Chief Financial Officer and David Rifson is Chief Product Officer. Buoy’s latest adopters arrive as they expand their mission to help people navigate the complexity of their healthcare systems through the innovative healthcare market.

Dr. Andrew Le, MD, co-founder and CEO of Buoy, congratulated the new employee. With Adrienne, Brian and David on our team, we are confident in the great differences their collective passion, experience and scholarship can make to Buoy’s vision and success. “

Adrienne McFadden, MD, JD, Chief Medical Officer

Adrienne McFadden joined Buoy from Humana Insurance and, as Vice President of Medicaid Clinical, led the comprehensive clinical and collective health vision and strategy of Medicaid organizations. Her extensive experience as a licensed, board-certified emergency physician and public health leader guides the clinical strategic direction of the buoy and guides the development of buoy’s innovative product initiatives. Perfectly positioned her to play a role. After embarking on a career in emergency medical care, McFadden headed the Department of Health Disparities in Virginia’s Department of Health and was Medical Director of South University, Richmond’s Physician Assistant Program.

“My top priority throughout my career has always been to defend and care for the most vulnerable people in our society,” McFadden shared. “As a buoy CMO, my mission remains the same. Leveraging the power and privileges of medical expertise, through innovative technology, all that now needs fair care and service at an affordable price. Extend to people. Too many people have fallen into the cracks of an incomplete care system, but our team tackles this challenge head-on through technological innovation and tireless efforts for sound medical guidance. I’m ready. I’m excited to join the buoy family. “

McFadden holds a doctoral degree in medicine from Duke University School of Medicine and a law degree from Duke University School of Law. She has played a leading role in the National Association of Minority Health and the American Heart Association. McFadden has received the Virginia State Health Commission Award and Achievement Award from the University of Maryland School of Emergency Medicine. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary research from the University of Maryland in Baltimore County.

Brian Kendal, Chief Financial Officer

In his new role as Brian’s CFO, Brian Kendal leverages a wealth of data-driven business insights and a diverse portfolio of projects to drive buoy’s outstanding financial results. , And lead business operations. Prior to moving to Buoy Health, Boston-based technology developer Piaggio Fast Forward, Inc. He was CFO of the company, leading business strategy, investor public relations, internal operations, and leading the company’s accounting and finance departments. Kendall has also played a financial role in Faction Holdings, Inc., Rume, and New Frontier Media, Colorado.

“It’s a privilege to lend my talent to Buoy’s vision of revolutionizing healthcare in the United States and beyond,” said Kendal. “We look forward to working with new colleagues to take the company to the next stage of growth as we take the buoy further into the health services market and innovate to achieve better health outcomes for everyone. . “

Kendall holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Northeastern University, a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from Texas Tech University, and a Certified Accountant and CGMA.

David Riffson, Chief Product Officer

Formerly Senior Vice President of Product Management at The Knot Worldwide, David Lifson brings a wealth of creative experience and expertise to Buoy’s role as new Chief Product Officer. At Buoy, Rifson will lead product management, design and growth teams to build both the company’s market technology strategy and end-to-end product development. In addition to his experience at The Knot Worldwide, Lifson has held product and management positions at XO Group Inc., General Assembly, Etsy, Amazon and more.

Rifson said: “I’m excited to join the excellent team of buoys. As a product leader and market specialist, I’ve spent much of the last 15 years connecting people and businesses in ways that deliver measurable results. I am passionate about making a difference in people’s lives and lives through digital experiences. I can’t wait to work with the buoy team to bring the same goals and creative vision to healthcare. . “

Lifson holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer science from Cornell University.

About buoy health

Buoy is a Boston-based digital health company that uses AI technology to provide personalized clinical support at the moment of an individual’s health concerns. Developed from Harvard Innovation Labs by a team of physicians and data scientists, the buoy intelligently navigates the healthcare system, provides extensive triage, and is the right care endpoint at the right time based on self-reported symptoms. Connect to. For more information, please visit www.buoy.com.

